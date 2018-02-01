The Latest: Students say Los Angeles school shooting was accident

(AP) - The Latest on a Los Angeles school shooting (all times local):



6 p.m.



A classmate of a 12-year-old girl considered a person of interest in a shooting at a Los Angeles school says it was an accident.



Twelve-year-old Jordan Valenzuela tells The Associated Press that he talked to the girl just after the shooting.



He says she was sobbing and kept repeating, "I didn't mean it." He says she told him that the gun was in her backpack and that it accidentally went off when she dropped the bag.



The shooting left one teenager critically wounded and three other children injured.



Benjamin Urbina, another classmate of the 12-year-old girl, also says the girl didn't mean to shoot anyone, saying she thought it was a toy gun.



Los Angeles police spokesman Josh Rubenstein says "no particular theory has been ruled out."



___



5:15 p.m.



Students at a Los Angeles middle school have been reunited with their parents after a shooting that left a teen critically wounded and three other children injured.



Dozens of parents anxiously waited for hours to be reunited with their kids after the Thursday morning shooting.



Staff members walked students out one at a time. Some parents cried as they hugged their children.



Los Angeles school police officials said shortly before 4 p.m. that all of the students had been released from the school.



Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and was expected to recover. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the wrist, two other students were grazed by bullets and a 30-year-old woman was also injured.



A 12-year-old girl was being questioned by police after the shooting.



___



1:48 p.m.



Doctors say the most seriously injured victim of a Los Angeles middle school shooting has a good medical prognosis.



The teenage boy was brought to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in critical condition and is in intensive care.



Doctors told reporters Thursday conference that the boy was struck in the temple but no vital structures were hit.



Dr. Carl Richard Chudnofsky says the youth is doing well.



A teenage girl who was struck in the wrist is described as resting comfortably.



Doctors also say that two other children whose injuries were initially described as abrasions actually suffered grazing gunshot wounds but were treated and released.



___



11:30 a.m.



The chief of the Los Angeles school police department says preliminary information indicates that the female suspect in the Los Angeles middle school shooting is 12 years old.



Television news footage showed officers leading a girl with dark hair away in handcuffs following the shooting Thursday in a classroom at Castro Middle School. Two students were shot and wounded.



The school has about 365 students in grades 6 through 8 and most are Hispanic and many from low-income families.



The Los Angeles Times says at an event last month where good attendance certificates were presented, Principal Erick Mitchell said the campus is becoming a destination for families who want a smaller school setting. He said Castro emphasizes long-term goals such as college and career, and that has improved student behavior.



___



11:10 a.m.



The mother of a student at the Los Angeles middle school where two teens were shot says her son heard a gunshot and called her crying.



Claudia Anzueto says her 12-year-old son knows the suspect in the shooting Thursday morning near the city's downtown. Police say they arrested a female student.



A 15-year-old boy shot in the head is in critical but stable condition. A 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist. Three other people suffered minor injuries.



Anzueto says there are no metal detectors at the school and she's concerned for her son's safety.



School officials say students at middle and high schools are subject to daily random searches for weapons using metal-detector wands. Officials have not said whether students at the school were subject to any weapons screening Thursday.



___



11 a.m.



Students at middle and high schools in Los Angeles middle are subject to daily random searches for weapons using metal-detector wands.



The Los Angeles Unified School District has a policy that requires every middle and high school campus to conduct daily random searches at different hours of the school day for students in the sixth grade and up.



An audit released in April found 10 percent of schools did not conduct daily searches and one-fourth did not have enough metal detector wands.



A 15-year-old boy shot in the head Thursday morning at the city's Salvador B. Castro Middle School is in critical but stable condition.



A 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by a bullet. Three other people suffered minor cuts and scrapes.



Officials have not said whether students at the school were subject to any weapons screening Thursday.



___



10:10 a.m.



Authorities say there is no further threat at a Los Angeles school where two teens were shot and a female student was arrested.



Fire department spokesman Erik Scott says a 15-year-old boy shot in the head Thursday morning is in critical but stable condition.



Scott says a 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by a bullet and is in fair condition.



Three other people, ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes.



Police arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun following the shooting just west of the city's downtown.



___



9:45 a.m.



The Los Angeles Fire Department says a 15-year-old boy shot in a middle school classroom has been transported to a trauma center in critical condition.



A department statement says a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound has been transported in fair condition Thursday morning.



A 30-year-old woman who had unspecified minor injuries but was not shot.



Police have arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun.



The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School near downtown.



___



9:30 a.m.



Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.



Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells KTLA-TV he doesn't know the conditions of the victims.



Bernal says the suspect is a female student who has been arrested. A weapon has been recovered.



The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday at Sal Castro Middle School just west of downtown Los Angeles.



___



9:25 a.m.



Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school.



Officer Drake Madison says reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles.



Madison says there's no information about injuries.



Television news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance.

