Super Bowl halftime performer Justin Timberlake says son 'will never play football'

Justin Timberlake spent his Thursday afternoon answering questions ahead of his performance for Sunday's Super Bowl LII halftime show.

USA Today reports that Timberlake was asked about his 2-year-old son, Silas, going into the entertainment business.

He said he would support his son “getting into the arts or sports” -- with one exception.

“He will never play football,” Timberlake said. "My main objective is that he becomes a great person."

Timberlake's words come at a time when the game is facing questions about the long-term implications of concussions and other head traumas on those that elect to play the contact sport.

Just last week, state lawmakers in New York and Illinois introduced legislation that would ban tackle football for players under the age of 12.

Highlighted by the movie Concussion, as well as research into the debilitating brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the NFL has faced scrutiny over its response to head injuries among players. Researchers have found CTE in the brains of 111 of 112 deceased NFL players to date.

The league has continued to adjust its concussion protocols in an attempt to address concerns, and the NFL has spent millions on various initiatives to make the game safer, including money spent on helmets that could mitigate brain trauma.

A message left by USA Today with an NFL spokesperson about Timberlake’s comment was not immediately returned Thursday.