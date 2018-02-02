Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

UPDATE: The deputy involved in the crash has been identified as Craig Chambers. Deputy Chambers was transported by ambulance to Kootenai Health with non-life threating injuries.

The second vehicle involved is believed to have been driven by Matthew Z. Conway -23 of Coeur d’Alene, ID. Conway was also transported to Kootenai Health with non-life threating injuries.

Troopers from Idaho State Police have responded and will be the primary agency investigating this crash. Details regarding the cause of this collision aren’t know at this time.

Due to this being an active and on-going investigation, no further information will be released by the Sheriff’s Office at this time.



______________________________________________

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.

The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.

The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigating.