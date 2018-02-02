Michigan man says his dog was approved for unemployment - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Michigan man says his dog was approved for unemployment

Posted: Updated:
WZZM13 WZZM13
Saugatuck, Mich. -

It’s not always easy to find work. Just ask Ryder - he was apparently laid off from his job at a restaurant chain in Michigan. So the state approved him for unemployment benefits. There's just one problem: He’s a German shepherd.

Michael Haddock, an attorney in Saugatuck, says he received a letter from the State of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, addressed to Michael Ryder. Ryder is his dog.

Haddock posted a picture on Facebook this past weekend after he got the letter. In it, he said his dog qualifies for $360 dollars every week. “Not sure what he is going to do with the money, but it should be interesting. I knew he was clever, but he surprised me this time,” Haddock writes. 

Haddock says the employer listed on the letter was a restaurant chain in Metro Detroit.

WZZM 13 reports that Tuesday, the Michigan UIA announced it was creating a special investigative unit, to handle the recent increase in fake claims. The agency hopes to catch the thieves before any money is doled out.

As for Haddock, he isn't sure if “Michael Ryder” is even a real person. If it is, he says it is certainly a coincidence.

The UIA tells WZZM 13 that its computer system did send out the initial letter to Haddock's address. However, it was flagged as suspicious during the next step in the unemployment process. The agency has since sent another letter to Haddock's address denying the claim. In light of the situation, the UIA says it got a laugh out of Ryder's claim and Haddock's story. In an email, the investigator says, "Unfortunately, Michael Ryder’s claim will not be allowed. I know first-hand it is rare for 'man’s best friend' to contribute financially to the household and that will continue in this instance," says Tim Kolar, State Administrator of Investigations, UIA.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-02 07:12:45 GMT

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

  • Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night

    Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:07 AM EST2018-02-01 16:07:55 GMT

    HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening. 

    >>

    HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening. 

    >>

  • Man holding disturbing sign scares parents outside Shadle Park Library

    Man holding disturbing sign scares parents outside Shadle Park Library

    Thursday, February 1 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-02-02 01:42:48 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. A Spokane mom saw a sign on Wednesday afternoon that made her and her daughter cringe “My kid was disturbed she thought it was gross and creepy and she really felt like he didn't have the right to do that,” said Betsy.  Betsy said the man was laughing and smiling while holding the sign that had a disturbing message on it that read, “I’m so deep inside your kids Spokane.” And for Betsy that was just too much "For me, my child go

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. A Spokane mom saw a sign on Wednesday afternoon that made her and her daughter cringe “My kid was disturbed she thought it was gross and creepy and she really felt like he didn't have the right to do that,” said Betsy.  Betsy said the man was laughing and smiling while holding the sign that had a disturbing message on it that read, “I’m so deep inside your kids Spokane.” And for Betsy that was just too much "For me, my child go

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-02 07:12:45 GMT

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

  • VIRAL VIDEO: Stubborn toddler eats an onion so she doesn't have to admit it's not an apple

    VIRAL VIDEO: Stubborn toddler eats an onion so she doesn't have to admit it's not an apple

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-02-02 07:08:59 GMT
    Courtesy Dmytro KulaginCourtesy Dmytro Kulagin

    RUSSIA - Toddlers aren't known for being the most agreeable people in the world. More often than not, they fight for control over everything, ignore basic instructions, and want nothing more than to prove to their parents that they can figure things out by themselves. A mother to a determined toddler posted a perfect example on YouTube of her son, who refused to give up after mistaking an onion for an apple. this toddler grabbed an onion 

    >>

    RUSSIA - Toddlers aren't known for being the most agreeable people in the world. More often than not, they fight for control over everything, ignore basic instructions, and want nothing more than to prove to their parents that they can figure things out by themselves. A mother to a determined toddler posted a perfect example on YouTube of her son, who refused to give up after mistaking an onion for an apple. this toddler grabbed an onion 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st

    Thursday, February 1 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-02-01 22:25:13 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st.

    >>
    •   