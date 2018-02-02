Van carrying gas tanks plows into pedestrians in Shanghai - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Van carrying gas tanks plows into pedestrians in Shanghai

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo AP Photo
SHANGHAI -

(AP) - The Latest on a vehicle crash in Shanghai (all times local):
  
12:30 a.m.
  
Shanghai police say a minivan crash downtown is believed to be an accident and not an attack and say the driver was smoking while transporting gas tanks through the heart of the Chinese financial hub.
  
Eighteen people were sent to hospitals for treatment after the Friday morning crash, with three reported to be seriously injured.
  
The city government said the van veered onto a sidewalk and burst into flames around 9 a.m. near People's Park.
  
Local media reported the vehicle was carrying six people and several tanks of gas.
  
Videos on social media showed injured people lying on the pavement next to a Starbucks cafe.


  
___
  
11:30 a.m.
  
A minivan has plowed into a busy pedestrian area in downtown Shanghai, hospitalizing 18 people.
  
Local media reports say the vehicle was carrying six people and several tanks of gas when it veered into a sidewalk near People's Park in central Shanghai. The cause is under investigation.
  
Videos on social media show people lying unconscious on the pavement next to a Starbucks cafe and firefighters trying to extinguish a blaze inside the van.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/1/2018 8:50:54 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-02 07:12:45 GMT

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

  • Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night

    Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:07 AM EST2018-02-01 16:07:55 GMT

    HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening. 

    >>

    HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening. 

    >>

  • Man holding disturbing sign scares parents outside Shadle Park Library

    Man holding disturbing sign scares parents outside Shadle Park Library

    Thursday, February 1 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-02-02 01:42:48 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. A Spokane mom saw a sign on Wednesday afternoon that made her and her daughter cringe “My kid was disturbed she thought it was gross and creepy and she really felt like he didn't have the right to do that,” said Betsy.  Betsy said the man was laughing and smiling while holding the sign that had a disturbing message on it that read, “I’m so deep inside your kids Spokane.” And for Betsy that was just too much "For me, my child go

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. A Spokane mom saw a sign on Wednesday afternoon that made her and her daughter cringe “My kid was disturbed she thought it was gross and creepy and she really felt like he didn't have the right to do that,” said Betsy.  Betsy said the man was laughing and smiling while holding the sign that had a disturbing message on it that read, “I’m so deep inside your kids Spokane.” And for Betsy that was just too much "For me, my child go

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-02 07:12:45 GMT

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

  • VIRAL VIDEO: Stubborn toddler eats an onion so she doesn't have to admit it's not an apple

    VIRAL VIDEO: Stubborn toddler eats an onion so she doesn't have to admit it's not an apple

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-02-02 07:08:59 GMT
    Courtesy Dmytro KulaginCourtesy Dmytro Kulagin

    RUSSIA - Toddlers aren't known for being the most agreeable people in the world. More often than not, they fight for control over everything, ignore basic instructions, and want nothing more than to prove to their parents that they can figure things out by themselves. A mother to a determined toddler posted a perfect example on YouTube of her son, who refused to give up after mistaking an onion for an apple. this toddler grabbed an onion 

    >>

    RUSSIA - Toddlers aren't known for being the most agreeable people in the world. More often than not, they fight for control over everything, ignore basic instructions, and want nothing more than to prove to their parents that they can figure things out by themselves. A mother to a determined toddler posted a perfect example on YouTube of her son, who refused to give up after mistaking an onion for an apple. this toddler grabbed an onion 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st

    Thursday, February 1 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-02-01 22:25:13 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st.

    >>
    •   