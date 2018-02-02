VIRAL VIDEO: Stubborn toddler eats an onion so she doesn't have to admit it's not an apple

VIRAL VIDEO: Stubborn toddler eats an onion so she doesn't have to admit it's not an applePosted: Updated:
Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash. The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road. The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...>>
Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening.>>
Man holding disturbing sign scares parents outside Shadle Park Library
Spokane, Wash. A Spokane mom saw a sign on Wednesday afternoon that made her and her daughter cringe “My kid was disturbed she thought it was gross and creepy and she really felt like he didn't have the right to do that,” said Betsy. Betsy said the man was laughing and smiling while holding the sign that had a disturbing message on it that read, “I’m so deep inside your kids Spokane.” And for Betsy that was just too much "For me, my child go>>
Missing Spokane Valley dog reunites with owner after teen finds her
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- A Spokane Valley man's dog went missing after a hike near Dishman Hills on January 9th. He says a stranger contacted him trying to scam him out of money to get his dog back. Shiloh was found but with someone else! Owner Kon Shiva has Shiloh back now. His backyard doesn't feel empty anymore.>>
22-year-old man accused of raping teenager in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man accused of raping a teenage girl in north Spokane last month made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. 22-year-old William M. Pal was booked into the Spokane County Jail Wednesday on a 2nd degree rape charge, and 2 counts of 3rd degree rape.>>
The Latest: Students say Los Angeles school shooting was accident
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a Los Angeles school shooting (all times local): 6 p.m. A classmate of a 12-year-old girl considered a person of interest in a shooting at a Los Angeles school says it was an accident. Twelve-year-old Jordan Valenzuela tells The Associated Press that he talked to the girl just after the shooting. He says she was sobbing and kept repeating, "I didn't mean it." He says she told him that the gun was in her...>>
Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash. The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road. The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...>>
VIRAL VIDEO: Stubborn toddler eats an onion so she doesn't have to admit it's not an apple
RUSSIA - Toddlers aren't known for being the most agreeable people in the world. More often than not, they fight for control over everything, ignore basic instructions, and want nothing more than to prove to their parents that they can figure things out by themselves. A mother to a determined toddler posted a perfect example on YouTube of her son, who refused to give up after mistaking an onion for an apple. this toddler grabbed an onion>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st.>>
Van carrying gas tanks plows into pedestrians in Shanghai
SHANGHAI (AP) - The Latest on a vehicle crash in Shanghai (all times local): 12:30 a.m. Shanghai police say a minivan crash downtown is believed to be an accident and not an attack and say the driver was smoking while transporting gas tanks through the heart of the Chinese financial hub. Eighteen people were sent to hospitals for treatment after the Friday morning crash, with three reported to be seriously injured. The city government said th...>>
Michigan man says his dog was approved for unemployment
Saugatuck, Mich. - It’s not always easy to find work. Just ask Ryder - he was apparently laid off from his job at a restaurant chain in Michigan. So the state approved him for unemployment benefits. There's just one problem: He’s a German shepherd. Michael Haddock, an attorney in Saugatuck, says he received a letter from the State of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, addressed to Michael Ryder. Ryder is his dog. Haddock posted a>>
Punxsutawney Phil's handlers prepare for 2018 prediction
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight - or will it be the shadows? Punxsutawney (puhnk-suh-TAW'-nee) Phil's handlers are set to announce at sunrise Friday what kind of weather they say the rodent is predicting for the rest of winter. Legend has it if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.>>
Super fan has been to every Super Bowl; '18 may be his last
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An 81-year-old member of the "Never Miss a Super Bowl Club" might be attending the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots for the last time this year. Donald Crisman has been to every Super Bowl since the game's inception in 1967. The Patriots fan from Kennebunk, Maine, says he's grateful for more than a half-century of Super Bowl memories and membership in an elite club of people who have never missed a game.>>
Firefighters: Spokane Valley apartment fire result of smoking and oxygen use
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department fire investigators say a 77-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after an afternoon fire destroyed her unit in the Pines Village Apartments, 512 N. Pines Rd on January 26. A neighbor heard her screams and pulled her out of the apartment. “I’ve never been in that type of situation before,” the neighbor said. “She was standing there holding onto the TV stand yelling for help. It>>
Super Bowl halftime performer Justin Timberlake says son 'will never play football'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Justin Timberlake spent his Thursday afternoon answering questions ahead of his performance for Sunday's Super Bowl LII halftime show. USA Today reports that Timberlake was asked about his 2-year-old son, Silas, going into the entertainment business. He said he would support his son “getting into the arts or sports” -- with one exception. “He will never play football,” Timberlake said. "My main objective is that he>>
The Latest: Students say Los Angeles school shooting was accident
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a Los Angeles school shooting (all times local): 6 p.m. A classmate of a 12-year-old girl considered a person of interest in a shooting at a Los Angeles school says it was an accident. Twelve-year-old Jordan Valenzuela tells The Associated Press that he talked to the girl just after the shooting. He says she was sobbing and kept repeating, "I didn't mean it." He says she told him that the gun was in her...>>
