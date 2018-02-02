VIRAL VIDEO: Stubborn toddler eats an onion so she doesn't have to admit it's not an apple

Toddlers aren't known for being the most agreeable people in the world. More often than not, they fight for control over, ignore basic instructions, and want nothing more than to prove to their parents that they can figure things out by themselves.

A parent to a determined toddler posted a perfect example on YouTube. The original video was posted in 2012, but recently resurfaced only to very quickly became an internet sensation. (When you watch, you'll see why.) The viral video displays the Russian child's stubbornness; showing her refuse to give up after mistaking an onion for an apple.

The child soldiers on and eats it anyway just to prove she knew what she was doing. She takes not one, not two, but five bites of the onion before the video ends. Her eyes water, and you can hear her struggling to chew, but she's no quitter.

One can only imagine what this child's teenage years will be like.

WATCH: