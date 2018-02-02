YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again.



This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving.



While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.



He posted about the incident on Twitter with a photo saying, "Here’s a photo of my empty pack after i had to cut away my main parachute because it didn’t open. I can tell you — the feeling of the blue reserve parachute opening & functioning properly was miraculous. This has never happened to another student before at this school. LP lives on."







Logan Paul dealing with fallout from controversial blog post



KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul describes himself as a "good guy who made a bad decision" when he posted images of what appeared to be a suicide victim online, and says the backlash he's faced includes some calling for his own suicide.



In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Paul says that he realizes the impact of his actions, and believes the criticism he has received is fair.



Last month, Paul posted video of him in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. YouTube says the images violated its policies and suspended the 22-year-old.



Paul called the posting a "horrible lack of judgment." He says he'll "think twice ... maybe three times" about what he posts.



Last week, Paul returned to the video sharing platform with a suicide prevention video.

