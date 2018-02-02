Kootenai County K9 finds 58 pounds of marijuana on I-90 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kootenai County K9 finds 58 pounds of marijuana on I-90

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3.

70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL. While they were speaking with Campbell, K-9 Pogo alerted to the presence of drugs in his car. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 58 pounds of marijuana, 3 grams of methamphetamine, more than $1400 cash, and a loaded pistol.

Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail for felony Drug Trafficking and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged with Possession of Paraphernalia.

    •   