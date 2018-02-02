Kootenai County K9 finds 58 pounds of marijuana on I-90Posted: Updated:
Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash. The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road. The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...>>
YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open
KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.>>
Kootenai County K9 finds 58 pounds of marijuana on I-90
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.>>
Man holding disturbing sign scares parents outside Shadle Park Library
Spokane, Wash. A Spokane mom saw a sign on Wednesday afternoon that made her and her daughter cringe “My kid was disturbed she thought it was gross and creepy and she really felt like he didn't have the right to do that,” said Betsy. Betsy said the man was laughing and smiling while holding the sign that had a disturbing message on it that read, “I’m so deep inside your kids Spokane.” And for Betsy that was just too much "For me, my child go>>
Missing Spokane Valley dog reunites with owner after teen finds her
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- A Spokane Valley man's dog went missing after a hike near Dishman Hills on January 9th. He says a stranger contacted him trying to scam him out of money to get his dog back. Shiloh was found but with someone else! Owner Kon Shiva has Shiloh back now. His backyard doesn't feel empty anymore.>>
Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening.>>
GOP lawmakers release memo showing FBI was bias against Trump campaign
GOP lawmakers release memo showing FBI was bias against Trump campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times local): The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018 "You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Par...
Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.>>
Evacuation ends for residents near Rattlesnake Ridge slide
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A month-long evacuation prompted by a slow-moving landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge has been lifted. KOMO-TV reports dozens of families received notice on Thursday that they could head home. Residents had been evacuated in early January when concerns grew about the landslide. At that time, geologists felt a sudden failure of the land might send rocks tumbling onto Interstate 82 or the small group of houses below the ridge.>>
French army: 2 military helicopters crash, at least 3 dead
PARIS (AP) - The French army says that two military training helicopters have crashed in southern France, killing at least three people. A spokeswoman for the French army said the crash occurred Friday near the town of Brignoles, in the Var region between Marseilles and Cannes. The spokeswoman said that a search and rescue operation is underway, but couldn't say how many people were aboard the helicopters or provide other details.>>
YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open
KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.>>
Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash. The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road. The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...>>
VIRAL VIDEO: Stubborn toddler eats an onion so she doesn't have to admit it's not an apple
RUSSIA - Toddlers aren't known for being the most agreeable people in the world. More often than not, they fight for control over everything, ignore basic instructions, and want nothing more than to prove to their parents that they can figure things out by themselves. A mother to a determined toddler posted a perfect example on YouTube of her son, who refused to give up after mistaking an onion for an apple. this toddler grabbed an onion>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st.>>
Van carrying gas tanks plows into pedestrians in Shanghai
SHANGHAI (AP) - The Latest on a vehicle crash in Shanghai (all times local): 12:30 a.m. Shanghai police say a minivan crash downtown is believed to be an accident and not an attack and say the driver was smoking while transporting gas tanks through the heart of the Chinese financial hub. Eighteen people were sent to hospitals for treatment after the Friday morning crash, with three reported to be seriously injured. The city government said th...>>
