Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

Posted: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the final sentencing hearing for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):
 
12:35 p.m.
 
A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.
 
Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan.
 
Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families. But she also says it's wrong to "combat assault with assault."
 
Cunningham could have given Margraves a jail sentence or fine as she considered whether to hold him in contempt of court.
 
Nassar must listen to scores of victims before he's sentenced next week for sexual assault. He's admitted molesting young gymnasts. He's already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county.
 
___
 
11:50 a.m.
 
A doctor who specializes in gynecology says Larry Nassar molested her at age 11 at a camp for elite gymnasts.
 
Brittney Schumann says she couldn't be an advocate for women's health by staying anonymous. She told Nassar, a former sports doctor, that he's a "disgrace" to the medical profession.
 
Victims are confronting Nassar in court in Eaton County, Michigan. Earlier Friday, a father of three of Nassar's accusers tried to attack Nassar. Bailiffs quickly tackled the father.
 
Nassar will be sentenced next week for molesting three girls at a gymnastics club, but he first must listen to dozens of victims. He's already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another Michigan county.
 
Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
 
___
 
10:50 a.m.
 
A sentencing hearing has resumed for Larry Nassar after a father of three of his victims tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.
 
Randall Margraves was quickly tackled by bailiffs Friday when he lunged at Nassar. Two of Margraves' daughters are among more than 30 victims who've given statements during the hearing, which began Wednesday.
 
The judge resumed the hearing after about 25 minutes. She said the pain and suffering endured by Nassar's victims is "unthinkable," but that families can't react with physical violence.
 
The hearing focuses on sexual abuse that occurred while Nassar worked with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club.
 
More than 150 girls and women confronted Nassar in a separate case focused on his time with Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in that case.
 
___
 
9:20 a.m.
 
A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.
 
Bailiffs tackled the father Friday morning in the courtroom.
 
After two of his daughters spoke, the father, Randall Margraves, asked the judge for "five minutes" in a locked room with Nassar. The judge said she could not do that.
 
Margraves then asked for one minute, but the judge said she also couldn't allow it. He then rushed at Nassar.
 
Two of his daughters had given statements to the court. They said their other sister also had been molested by Nassar.
 
Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words" and that violence "is not helping your children."
 
___
 
9:05 a.m.
 
A Michigan judge says controversial comments made by an attorney for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar were "unfortunate."
 
Judge Janice Cunningham opened the second day of Nassar's final sentencing hearing on Friday by addressing comments that attorney Shannon Smith made the day before to radio station WWJ.
 
Smith said she had doubts about the large number of women and girls who say they are victims.
 
The judge says Nassar didn't authorize the statements and has disavowed them. Cunningham says it's unfortunate Smith made the comments during the sentencing proceedings.
 
Cunningham says "what is relevant is for the court to hear each individual story and how the criminal actions of the defendant impacted each individual's life."
 
The hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward.
 
___
 
11 p.m.
 
Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is expected to hear from more victims who say he molested them when his third and final sentencing hearing resumes.
 
The proceedings that continue on Friday probably will extend into next week.
 
This time the focus is on abuse that happened at the elite Twistars gymnastics club in Michigan where Nassar offered treatments. The young athletes who confronted Nassar on Wednesday saved some of their harshest words for John Geddert, an Olympic coach who operated Twistars.
 
They said Geddert created an ultra-competitive atmosphere, was indifferent to injuries and rarely offered gymnasts any choice to see a different doctor.
 
Geddert has been suspended by USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body, and has announced his retirement. He transferred ownership of the gym to his wife.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-02 07:12:45 GMT

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

  • YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    Friday, February 2 2018 8:18 AM EST2018-02-02 13:18:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

  • Kootenai County K9 finds 58 pounds of marijuana on I-90

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-02-02 16:17:40 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • GOP lawmakers release memo showing FBI was bias against Trump campaign

    GOP lawmakers release memo showing FBI was bias against Trump campaign

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:22 PM EST2018-02-02 18:22:08 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times local): The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018   “You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Par...>>
    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times local): The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018   “You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Par...>>

  • Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

    Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-02-02 17:52:36 GMT

    CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) -  A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.

    >>

    CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) -  A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.

    >>

  • Evacuation ends for residents near Rattlesnake Ridge slide

    Evacuation ends for residents near Rattlesnake Ridge slide

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-02-02 16:40:09 GMT
    Civil Patrol via Yakima Valley Office of Emergency ManagementCivil Patrol via Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A month-long evacuation prompted by a slow-moving landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge has been lifted.   KOMO-TV reports dozens of families received notice on Thursday that they could head home.  Residents had been evacuated in early January when concerns grew about the landslide. At that time, geologists felt a sudden failure of the land might send rocks tumbling onto Interstate 82 or the small group of houses below the ridge.

    >>

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A month-long evacuation prompted by a slow-moving landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge has been lifted.   KOMO-TV reports dozens of families received notice on Thursday that they could head home.  Residents had been evacuated in early January when concerns grew about the landslide. At that time, geologists felt a sudden failure of the land might send rocks tumbling onto Interstate 82 or the small group of houses below the ridge.

    >>
    •   