GOP lawmakers release memo showing FBI was bias against Trump ca - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

GOP lawmakers release memo showing FBI was bias against Trump campaign

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times local):

 


12:25 p.m.
 
The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee has released a memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.
 
President Donald Trump cleared the way for publication of the controversial memo despite objections from the FBI. The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the committee chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes of California.
 
The FBI, Justice Department and Democrats have furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release. They say it could harm national security and mislead the public. Republicans on the committee have said they believe they've uncovered serious misconduct that needs to be made public.
 

READ THE MEMO: http://msnbcmedia.msn.com/i/MSNBC/Components/HouseIntelligenceCommitteeMemo_Unclassified.pdf
__
 
12:02 p.m.
 
President Donald Trump says a newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses shows, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."
 
Trump tells reporters Friday: "The memo was sent to Congress, it was declassified. Congress will do whatever they're going to do. But I think it's a disgrace what's happened in our country."
 
Trump's decision to declassify the memo clears the way for the public release of the document. The memo was prepared by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee based on classified information and alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.
 
The FBI says it has "grave concerns" about the memo's accuracy.
 
READ THE MEMO: http://msnbcmedia.msn.com/i/MSNBC/Components/HouseIntelligenceCommitteeMemo_Unclassified.pdf
___
 
11:55 a.m.
 
The White House says it has declassified a GOP-authored memo on the Russia probe. That clears the way for the House Intelligence Committee to release the document, which is based on classified information and alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.
 
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah says President Donald Trump cleared the way for publication of the controversial memo, despite objections from the FBI. The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the committee chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes of California.
 
The FBI, Justice Department and Democrats have furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release. They say it could harm national security and mislead the public. Republicans on the committee have said they believe they've uncovered serious misconduct that needs to be made public.
 
READ THE MEMO: http://msnbcmedia.msn.com/i/MSNBC/Components/HouseIntelligenceCommitteeMemo_Unclassified.pdf
___
 
7:12 a.m.
 
President Donald Trump is lashing out at Democrats, as he criticizes the FBI over the investigation of potential ties between Russia and his 2016 campaign.
 
Trump tweeted a quote from the head of the conservative group Judicial Watch Friday morning.
 
He tweeted: "'You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party try to hide the fact that they gave money to GPS Fusion to create a Dossier which was used by their allies in the Obama Administration to convince a Court misleadingly, by all accounts, to spy on the Trump Team.' Tom Fitton, JW"
 
Fitton appeared on "Fox and Friends" Friday.
 
Trump is expected to clear the way for the publication of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Republicans say shows improper use of surveillance by the FBI.

READ THE MEMO: http://msnbcmedia.msn.com/i/MSNBC/Components/HouseIntelligenceCommitteeMemo_Unclassified.pdf 
___
 
6:45 a.m.
 
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans."
 
Trump tweets: "The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!"
 
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow the publication of a classified memo prepared by Republicans accusing the FBI of abusive surveillance tactics in the Russia investigation.
 
The memo is said to allege FBI misconduct in the initial stages of its investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.
 

READ THE MEMO: http://msnbcmedia.msn.com/i/MSNBC/Components/HouseIntelligenceCommitteeMemo_Unclassified.pdf
____
 
12:19 a.m.
 
White House officials say President Donald Trump will clear the way for the publication of a classified memo on the Russia investigation.
 
The memo, prepared by Republicans on the House intelligence committee, is said to allege FBI misconduct in the initial stages of its investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.
 
Trump's Justice Department furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release, saying it could harm national security and mislead the public.
 
A White House official said Congress would probably be informed of the decision Friday. A second official said Trump was likely to declassify the congressional memo but the precise method for making it public was still being figured out. The officials were not authorized to be quoted about private deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-02 07:12:45 GMT

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

  • YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    Friday, February 2 2018 8:18 AM EST2018-02-02 13:18:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

  • Kootenai County K9 finds 58 pounds of marijuana on I-90

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-02-02 16:17:40 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • GOP lawmakers release memo showing FBI was bias against Trump campaign

    GOP lawmakers release memo showing FBI was bias against Trump campaign

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:22 PM EST2018-02-02 18:22:08 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times local): The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018   “You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Par...>>
    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times local): The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018   “You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Par...>>

  • Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

    Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-02-02 17:52:36 GMT

    CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) -  A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.

    >>

    CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) -  A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.

    >>

  • Evacuation ends for residents near Rattlesnake Ridge slide

    Evacuation ends for residents near Rattlesnake Ridge slide

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-02-02 16:40:09 GMT
    Civil Patrol via Yakima Valley Office of Emergency ManagementCivil Patrol via Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A month-long evacuation prompted by a slow-moving landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge has been lifted.   KOMO-TV reports dozens of families received notice on Thursday that they could head home.  Residents had been evacuated in early January when concerns grew about the landslide. At that time, geologists felt a sudden failure of the land might send rocks tumbling onto Interstate 82 or the small group of houses below the ridge.

    >>

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A month-long evacuation prompted by a slow-moving landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge has been lifted.   KOMO-TV reports dozens of families received notice on Thursday that they could head home.  Residents had been evacuated in early January when concerns grew about the landslide. At that time, geologists felt a sudden failure of the land might send rocks tumbling onto Interstate 82 or the small group of houses below the ridge.

    >>
    •   