Detectives search for suspects involved in Coeur d'Alene Casino - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Detectives search for suspects involved in Coeur d'Alene Casino robbery

Posted: Updated:

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking you to please look at these photos.

These individuals and this vehicle were involved in a Robbery that took place at the CDA Casino on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 between 9am and 10am.

If you are able to identify these individuals please contact Deputy LaBelle at 208-446-2112 Ext 6209.

RE:Case 18-03435

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    Friday, February 2 2018 8:18 AM EST2018-02-02 13:18:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

  • Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-02 07:12:45 GMT

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

  • Kootenai County K9 finds 58 pounds of marijuana on I-90

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-02-02 16:17:40 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Washington carbon tax measure clears Senate committee

    Washington carbon tax measure clears Senate committee

    Friday, February 2 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-02-03 00:19:36 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A measure to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change has cleared a Senate committee. The Senate energy, environment and technology committee amended and approved Senate Bill 6203 Thursday night. It now goes to a fiscal committee. Sen. Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat and bill sponsor, says climate change is having a profound effect on the state and world and the measure attempts to address that. The bill proposes a new tax of $10 per m...

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A measure to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change has cleared a Senate committee. The Senate energy, environment and technology committee amended and approved Senate Bill 6203 Thursday night. It now goes to a fiscal committee. Sen. Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat and bill sponsor, says climate change is having a profound effect on the state and world and the measure attempts to address that. The bill proposes a new tax of $10 per m...

    >>

  • Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife brought son along

    Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife brought son along

    Friday, February 2 2018 7:11 PM EST2018-02-03 00:11:26 GMT
    Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife brought son alongProsecutors: Man charged with killing wife brought son along

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana prosecutors say a man charged with killing his estranged wife last month brought his 15-year-old son with him.    Court records say the boy told investigators he and Joseph "Paul" DeWise drove from Bozeman to a Belgrade apartment where 35-year-old Lauren DeWise was living. When they arrived, the boy said his father told him he was going to kill the boy's stepmother and insisted that he come inside.    

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana prosecutors say a man charged with killing his estranged wife last month brought his 15-year-old son with him.    Court records say the boy told investigators he and Joseph "Paul" DeWise drove from Bozeman to a Belgrade apartment where 35-year-old Lauren DeWise was living. When they arrived, the boy said his father told him he was going to kill the boy's stepmother and insisted that he come inside.    

    >>

  • Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates reported threat at Riverside High School

    Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates reported threat at Riverside High School

    Friday, February 2 2018 6:49 PM EST2018-02-02 23:49:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies/Detectives worked together with Riverside High School Officials to investigate a reported threat of a student who planned to bring a gun to the school.  On  February 2, 2018, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Resource Deputy Mike Brooks was notified by Riverside High School Administrators of a potential threat made on social media by a student 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies/Detectives worked together with Riverside High School Officials to investigate a reported threat of a student who planned to bring a gun to the school.  On  February 2, 2018, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Resource Deputy Mike Brooks was notified by Riverside High School Administrators of a potential threat made on social media by a student 

    >>
    •   