Eastern Montana man dies in oil well explosion

Eastern Montana man dies in oil well explosionPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open
YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open
KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.>>
KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.>>
Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash
Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash. The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road. The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...>>
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash. The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road. The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...>>
Kootenai County K9 finds 58 pounds of marijuana on I-90
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.>>
Man holding disturbing sign scares parents outside Shadle Park Library
Man holding disturbing sign scares parents outside Shadle Park Library
Spokane, Wash. A Spokane mom saw a sign on Wednesday afternoon that made her and her daughter cringe “My kid was disturbed she thought it was gross and creepy and she really felt like he didn't have the right to do that,” said Betsy. Betsy said the man was laughing and smiling while holding the sign that had a disturbing message on it that read, “I’m so deep inside your kids Spokane.” And for Betsy that was just too much "For me, my child go>>
Spokane, Wash. A Spokane mom saw a sign on Wednesday afternoon that made her and her daughter cringe “My kid was disturbed she thought it was gross and creepy and she really felt like he didn't have the right to do that,” said Betsy. Betsy said the man was laughing and smiling while holding the sign that had a disturbing message on it that read, “I’m so deep inside your kids Spokane.” And for Betsy that was just too much "For me, my child go>>
Missing Spokane Valley dog reunites with owner after teen finds her
Missing Spokane Valley dog reunites with owner after teen finds her
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- A Spokane Valley man's dog went missing after a hike near Dishman Hills on January 9th. He says a stranger contacted him trying to scam him out of money to get his dog back. Shiloh was found but with someone else! Owner Kon Shiva has Shiloh back now. His backyard doesn't feel empty anymore.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- A Spokane Valley man's dog went missing after a hike near Dishman Hills on January 9th. He says a stranger contacted him trying to scam him out of money to get his dog back. Shiloh was found but with someone else! Owner Kon Shiva has Shiloh back now. His backyard doesn't feel empty anymore.>>
Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar
Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.>>
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Washington carbon tax measure clears Senate committee
Washington carbon tax measure clears Senate committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A measure to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change has cleared a Senate committee. The Senate energy, environment and technology committee amended and approved Senate Bill 6203 Thursday night. It now goes to a fiscal committee. Sen. Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat and bill sponsor, says climate change is having a profound effect on the state and world and the measure attempts to address that. The bill proposes a new tax of $10 per m...>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A measure to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change has cleared a Senate committee. The Senate energy, environment and technology committee amended and approved Senate Bill 6203 Thursday night. It now goes to a fiscal committee. Sen. Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat and bill sponsor, says climate change is having a profound effect on the state and world and the measure attempts to address that. The bill proposes a new tax of $10 per m...>>
Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife brought son along
Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife brought son along
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana prosecutors say a man charged with killing his estranged wife last month brought his 15-year-old son with him. Court records say the boy told investigators he and Joseph "Paul" DeWise drove from Bozeman to a Belgrade apartment where 35-year-old Lauren DeWise was living. When they arrived, the boy said his father told him he was going to kill the boy's stepmother and insisted that he come inside.>>
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana prosecutors say a man charged with killing his estranged wife last month brought his 15-year-old son with him. Court records say the boy told investigators he and Joseph "Paul" DeWise drove from Bozeman to a Belgrade apartment where 35-year-old Lauren DeWise was living. When they arrived, the boy said his father told him he was going to kill the boy's stepmother and insisted that he come inside.>>
Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates reported threat at Riverside High School
Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates reported threat at Riverside High School
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies/Detectives worked together with Riverside High School Officials to investigate a reported threat of a student who planned to bring a gun to the school. On February 2, 2018, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Resource Deputy Mike Brooks was notified by Riverside High School Administrators of a potential threat made on social media by a student>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies/Detectives worked together with Riverside High School Officials to investigate a reported threat of a student who planned to bring a gun to the school. On February 2, 2018, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Resource Deputy Mike Brooks was notified by Riverside High School Administrators of a potential threat made on social media by a student>>
Idaho school district hit with outbreak of whooping cough
Idaho school district hit with outbreak of whooping cough
KIMBERLY, Idaho (AP) - Public health officials have reported an outbreak of whooping cough at multiple schools in a southern Idaho town. The Times-News reports the Kimberly School District on Monday was notified by the South Central Public Health District of multiple cases of the infectious disease, which can cause violent coughing fits and vomiting. In a letter sent to staff and parents Tuesday, Superintendent Luke Schroeder says students and employees who exhibit symptoms ...>>
KIMBERLY, Idaho (AP) - Public health officials have reported an outbreak of whooping cough at multiple schools in a southern Idaho town. The Times-News reports the Kimberly School District on Monday was notified by the South Central Public Health District of multiple cases of the infectious disease, which can cause violent coughing fits and vomiting. In a letter sent to staff and parents Tuesday, Superintendent Luke Schroeder says students and employees who exhibit symptoms ...>>
Eastern Montana man dies in oil well explosion
Eastern Montana man dies in oil well explosion
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An eastern Montana man died in an oil well explosion north of Baker. Fallon County Sheriff Trenton Harbaugh tells The Billings Gazette that 39-year-old Chad Tronstad of Baker died after the rig experienced a "pressurized explosion" late Thursday morning. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com (Copyright 2018 The Associated P...>>
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An eastern Montana man died in an oil well explosion north of Baker. Fallon County Sheriff Trenton Harbaugh tells The Billings Gazette that 39-year-old Chad Tronstad of Baker died after the rig experienced a "pressurized explosion" late Thursday morning. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com (Copyright 2018 The Associated P...>>
Detectives search for suspects involved in Coeur d'Alene Casino robbery
Detectives search for suspects involved in Coeur d'Alene Casino robberyKOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking you to please look at these photos. These individuals and this vehicle were involved in a Robbery that took place at the CDA Casino on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 between 9am and 10am. If you are able to identify these individuals please contact Deputy LaBelle at 208-446-2112 Ext 6209. RE:Case 18-03435>>KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking you to please look at these photos. These individuals and this vehicle were involved in a Robbery that took place at the CDA Casino on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 between 9am and 10am. If you are able to identify these individuals please contact Deputy LaBelle at 208-446-2112 Ext 6209. RE:Case 18-03435>>
GOP lawmakers release memo showing FBI was bias against Trump campaign
GOP lawmakers release memo showing FBI was bias against Trump campaignWASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times local): The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018 “You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Par...>>WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times local): The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018 “You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Par...>>
Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar
Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.>>
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.>>
Evacuation ends for residents near Rattlesnake Ridge slide
Evacuation ends for residents near Rattlesnake Ridge slide
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A month-long evacuation prompted by a slow-moving landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge has been lifted. KOMO-TV reports dozens of families received notice on Thursday that they could head home. Residents had been evacuated in early January when concerns grew about the landslide. At that time, geologists felt a sudden failure of the land might send rocks tumbling onto Interstate 82 or the small group of houses below the ridge.>>
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A month-long evacuation prompted by a slow-moving landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge has been lifted. KOMO-TV reports dozens of families received notice on Thursday that they could head home. Residents had been evacuated in early January when concerns grew about the landslide. At that time, geologists felt a sudden failure of the land might send rocks tumbling onto Interstate 82 or the small group of houses below the ridge.>>
Kootenai County K9 finds 58 pounds of marijuana on I-90
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.>>