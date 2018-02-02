Eastern Montana man dies in oil well explosion

(AP) - An eastern Montana man died in an oil well explosion north of Baker.



Fallon County Sheriff Trenton Harbaugh tells The Billings Gazette that 39-year-old Chad Tronstad of Baker died after the rig experienced a "pressurized explosion" late Thursday morning.



The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.



Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

2/2/2018 12:07:45 PM (GMT -8:00)