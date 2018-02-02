Eastern Montana man dies in oil well explosion - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Eastern Montana man dies in oil well explosion

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

(AP) - An eastern Montana man died in an oil well explosion north of Baker.
  
Fallon County Sheriff Trenton Harbaugh tells The Billings Gazette that 39-year-old Chad Tronstad of Baker died after the rig experienced a "pressurized explosion" late Thursday morning.
  
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
  
___
  
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/2/2018 12:07:45 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    Friday, February 2 2018 8:18 AM EST2018-02-02 13:18:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

  • Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-02 07:12:45 GMT

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

  • Kootenai County K9 finds 58 pounds of marijuana on I-90

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-02-02 16:17:40 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Washington carbon tax measure clears Senate committee

    Washington carbon tax measure clears Senate committee

    Friday, February 2 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-02-03 00:19:36 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A measure to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change has cleared a Senate committee. The Senate energy, environment and technology committee amended and approved Senate Bill 6203 Thursday night. It now goes to a fiscal committee. Sen. Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat and bill sponsor, says climate change is having a profound effect on the state and world and the measure attempts to address that. The bill proposes a new tax of $10 per m...

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A measure to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change has cleared a Senate committee. The Senate energy, environment and technology committee amended and approved Senate Bill 6203 Thursday night. It now goes to a fiscal committee. Sen. Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat and bill sponsor, says climate change is having a profound effect on the state and world and the measure attempts to address that. The bill proposes a new tax of $10 per m...

    >>

  • Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife brought son along

    Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife brought son along

    Friday, February 2 2018 7:11 PM EST2018-02-03 00:11:26 GMT
    Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife brought son alongProsecutors: Man charged with killing wife brought son along

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana prosecutors say a man charged with killing his estranged wife last month brought his 15-year-old son with him.    Court records say the boy told investigators he and Joseph "Paul" DeWise drove from Bozeman to a Belgrade apartment where 35-year-old Lauren DeWise was living. When they arrived, the boy said his father told him he was going to kill the boy's stepmother and insisted that he come inside.    

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana prosecutors say a man charged with killing his estranged wife last month brought his 15-year-old son with him.    Court records say the boy told investigators he and Joseph "Paul" DeWise drove from Bozeman to a Belgrade apartment where 35-year-old Lauren DeWise was living. When they arrived, the boy said his father told him he was going to kill the boy's stepmother and insisted that he come inside.    

    >>

  • Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates reported threat at Riverside High School

    Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates reported threat at Riverside High School

    Friday, February 2 2018 6:49 PM EST2018-02-02 23:49:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies/Detectives worked together with Riverside High School Officials to investigate a reported threat of a student who planned to bring a gun to the school.  On  February 2, 2018, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Resource Deputy Mike Brooks was notified by Riverside High School Administrators of a potential threat made on social media by a student 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies/Detectives worked together with Riverside High School Officials to investigate a reported threat of a student who planned to bring a gun to the school.  On  February 2, 2018, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Resource Deputy Mike Brooks was notified by Riverside High School Administrators of a potential threat made on social media by a student 

    >>
    •   