Idaho school district hit with outbreak of whooping cough

(AP) - Public health officials have reported an outbreak of whooping cough at multiple schools in a southern Idaho town.



The Times-News reports the Kimberly School District on Monday was notified by the South Central Public Health District of multiple cases of the infectious disease, which can cause violent coughing fits and vomiting.



In a letter sent to staff and parents Tuesday, Superintendent Luke Schroeder says students and employees who exhibit symptoms will be required to go home. They will be allowed to return with written authorization from a health provider.



The first whooping cough case in the district was reported a couple of weeks ago.



Health official haven't made public the number of cases reported. Health officials weren't available to provide comment to the newspaper Tuesday.



