Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates reported threat at Riverside High School

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies/Detectives worked together with Riverside High School Officials to investigate a reported threat of a student who planned to bring a gun to the school.

On February 2, 2018, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Resource Deputy Mike Brooks was notified by Riverside High School Administrators of a potential threat made on social media by a student where he reportedly threatened to bring a gun to the school.

For the safety of the students and staff, Riverside High School was placed on modified lockdown while the threat was being investigated. Riverside Middle School and Riverside Elementary were also placed on modified lockdown due to their proximity to the high school.

With the location of the student unknown, Major Crimes Detectives joined the investigation.

This afternoon at approximately 1:00 p.m., the juvenile was located by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Office and arrested for an unrelated juvenile warrant.

The investigation into the reported threat is ongoing.