Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife brought son along

(AP) - Montana prosecutors say a man charged with killing his estranged wife last month brought his 15-year-old son with him.



Court records say the boy told investigators he and Joseph "Paul" DeWise drove from Bozeman to a Belgrade apartment where 35-year-old Lauren DeWise was living. When they arrived, the boy said his father told him he was going to kill the boy's stepmother and insisted that he come inside.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the boy said his dad went upstairs and shot and killed Lauren DeWise and critically injured her roommate, 32-year-old Ashley Van Hemert.



The boy said his father coached him in a cover story.



DeWise is charged with deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide for the Jan. 7 shootings. He has not entered a plea and remains jailed on $800,000 bail. He asked for a public defender.



Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

2/2/2018 11:29:56 AM (GMT -8:00)