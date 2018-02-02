Washington carbon tax measure clears Senate committee - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington carbon tax measure clears Senate committee

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

(AP) - A measure to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change has cleared a Senate committee.
  
The Senate energy, environment and technology committee amended and approved Senate Bill 6203 Thursday night. It now goes to a fiscal committee.
  
Sen. Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat and bill sponsor, says climate change is having a profound effect on the state and world and the measure attempts to address that.
  
The bill proposes a new tax of $10 per metric ton of carbon emissions, lower than the $20 per ton originally proposed by Gov. Jay Inslee. The tax would begin in 2019 and in 2021 would increase $2 per ton each year until it is capped at $30 a ton.
  
Sen. Doug Ericksen, a Republican from Ferndale, criticized the bill saying it would force businesses to leave the state and hurt working families.
  
If the Legislature doesn't act on a carbon policy, a coalition of environmental, labor and other groups say they will move ahead with a citizen's initiative this November.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/2/2018 9:12:37 AM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    Friday, February 2 2018 8:18 AM EST2018-02-02 13:18:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

  • Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-02 07:12:45 GMT

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

  • Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

    Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-02-02 17:52:36 GMT

    CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) -  A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.

    >>

    CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) -  A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious

    Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-02-03 04:28:39 GMT

    EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.

    >>

    EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.

    >>

  • SCSO investigating threat made by Medical Lake High School student

    SCSO investigating threat made by Medical Lake High School student

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:11 PM EST2018-02-03 03:11:18 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash.- Medical Lake High School parents woke up to a voicemail on Friday saying there were threats made by one of the high school students. The threats were posted on Facebook Thursday night and a school official was mentioned in the video. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating right now and they don't believe anyone is in danger. 

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash.- Medical Lake High School parents woke up to a voicemail on Friday saying there were threats made by one of the high school students. The threats were posted on Facebook Thursday night and a school official was mentioned in the video. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating right now and they don't believe anyone is in danger. 

    >>

  • GU asks students not to mock Mormons

    GU asks students not to mock Mormons

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-02-03 03:07:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When BYU heads to the Kennel to take on the Bulldogs Saturday, they will be welcomed by a sold-out crowd and an electric student section. In recent games when the Zags host BYU, students will dress up as Mormon missionaries and flash punny signs. But this weekend, Gonzaga University administration and the Kennel club, are requesting students to leave the ties and helmets at home. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When BYU heads to the Kennel to take on the Bulldogs Saturday, they will be welcomed by a sold-out crowd and an electric student section. In recent games when the Zags host BYU, students will dress up as Mormon missionaries and flash punny signs. But this weekend, Gonzaga University administration and the Kennel club, are requesting students to leave the ties and helmets at home. 

    >>
    •   