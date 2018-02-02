Washington carbon tax measure clears Senate committee

Washington carbon tax measure clears Senate committeePosted: Updated:
YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open
KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.>>
Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash. The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road. The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...>>
Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.>>
Kootenai County K9 finds 58 pounds of marijuana on I-90
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County K9 "Pogo" deserves a long belly rub for this one. The German Shepherd located 58 pounds of marijuana, cash, methamphetamine and a firearm in a traffic stop on I-90 near Highway 3. 70-year-old Michael A. Campbell of Yakima, WA has been arrested. He was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 11:30am Thursday and told deputies he was a retired school teacher on his way from Yakima, WA to Chicago, IL.>>
Detectives search for suspects involved in Coeur d'Alene Casino robbery
Detectives search for suspects involved in Coeur d'Alene Casino robberyKOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking you to please look at these photos. These individuals and this vehicle were involved in a Robbery that took place at the CDA Casino on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 between 9am and 10am. If you are able to identify these individuals please contact Deputy LaBelle at 208-446-2112 Ext 6209. RE:Case 18-03435>>KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking you to please look at these photos. These individuals and this vehicle were involved in a Robbery that took place at the CDA Casino on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 between 9am and 10am. If you are able to identify these individuals please contact Deputy LaBelle at 208-446-2112 Ext 6209. RE:Case 18-03435>>
Man holding disturbing sign scares parents outside Shadle Park Library
Spokane, Wash. A Spokane mom saw a sign on Wednesday afternoon that made her and her daughter cringe “My kid was disturbed she thought it was gross and creepy and she really felt like he didn't have the right to do that,” said Betsy. Betsy said the man was laughing and smiling while holding the sign that had a disturbing message on it that read, “I’m so deep inside your kids Spokane.” And for Betsy that was just too much "For me, my child go>>
Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious
EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.>>
SCSO investigating threat made by Medical Lake High School student
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash.- Medical Lake High School parents woke up to a voicemail on Friday saying there were threats made by one of the high school students. The threats were posted on Facebook Thursday night and a school official was mentioned in the video. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating right now and they don't believe anyone is in danger.>>
GU asks students not to mock Mormons
SPOKANE, Wash. - When BYU heads to the Kennel to take on the Bulldogs Saturday, they will be welcomed by a sold-out crowd and an electric student section. In recent games when the Zags host BYU, students will dress up as Mormon missionaries and flash punny signs. But this weekend, Gonzaga University administration and the Kennel club, are requesting students to leave the ties and helmets at home.>>
Woman clings to hood of car in attempt to stop thief
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is lucky she wasn’t hurt after she clung to the hood of her boyfriend’s car while a thief drove erratically through north Spokane. The alleged incident happened near Francis and Addison late Thursday night. Cynthia Dickson says she was hanging out at an apartment when she heard her boyfriend’s car start. She quickly looked out the front door and saw the car backing out of a carport.>>
Stolen van from children learning center recovered
SPOKANE, Wash.- We have new information about a story that we told you about back in December when a van was stolen from a local daycare center. Without the van, it made field trips and rides to and from school impossible. The van was just located on Tuesday. We told you last time that the van was parked at an employee's home and was stolen.>>
Woman helps comfort Kootenai County Deputy injured in crash
RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy and a 23-year-old man are recovering after a bad accident in Rathrdrum that happened Thursday night. Witnesses rushed to help. "We saw a huge blue explosion then we saw a yellow glow and then we could see the fire and that's when we were on top of it." Less than 24 hours later, crews from Avista and Kootenai Electric were cleaning up what was left after a scary crash Thursday night involving a Kootenai County deputy.>>
Alabama High School students taken to hospital after drinking detergent
PELHAM, Ala. - Don't ingest detergent. Despite warnings plastered across the internet, four Alabama high school students had to be taken to the hospital Thursday after drinking detergent. The students, who have not been identified, attend Pelham High School in Pelham, Alabama, WVTM 13 reports. School officials said the students mixed water with a type of detergent and drank it Thursday morning. WVTM reports that that the students>>
9-foot-long snake's escape leads to school early dismissal
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Around 400 students at a suburban St. Louis school got part of the day off Friday after a 9-foot-long boa constrictor wriggled out of her aquarium, setting off a frantic search. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a teacher alerted officials at Brentwood high and middle schools of the escape around 10 a.m. The 70-pound snake went missing from an enclosure in a biology class. Students were sent home a short time later. A broken hinge on the>>
House Intelligence Committee Chairman: 'no evidence of collusion' between Trump and Russia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times local): 6:30 p.m. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes says there's "no evidence of collusion" between President Donald Trump and Russia. Nunes is leading a House investigation into that subject, but the panel has yet to issue its report. The California Republican was speaking on Fox News about a previously classified memo released by his commit...>>
Hawaii man says he's devastated about sending missile alert
HONOLULU (AP) - The ex-Hawaii employee who sent a false missile alert last month says he's devastated about causing panic, but he believed it was a real attack at the time. The man in his 50s spoke to reporters Friday on the condition he not be identified because he fears for his safety after receiving threats. He says the on-duty call he received on Jan. 13 didn't sound like a drill. However, state officials say other workers clearly heard the word "exercise&quo...>>
