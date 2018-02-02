Northern Idaho man charged with injuring boy in shooting

(AP) - A northern Idaho man has been charged with injuring another by discharging a firearm after authorities say he accidentally shot a boy while target practicing last year.



The Bonner County Daily Bee reports 44-year-old Brandon Guy Bowman was released on personal recognizance Thursday after he turned himself in to Bonner County authorities.



Bowman was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm due to an assault conviction in Washington state.



Court documents say the Elmira resident shot the boy in the face in May, but the injury was initially reported as being caused by a motorcycle crash. Documents say the injury was a grazing wound that extended from below the boy's chin to the side of the neck.



Bowman told the court that he will likely retain private defense counsel.



