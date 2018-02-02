Alabama High School students taken to hospital after drinking detergent

Don't ingest detergent. Despite warnings plastered across the internet, four Alabama high school students had to be taken to the hospital Thursday after drinking detergent.

The students, who have not been identified, attend Pelham High School in Pelham, Alabama, WVTM 13 reports.

School officials said the students mixed water with a type of detergent and drank it Thursday morning.

WVTM reports that that the students were given the water by a classmate.

“He said it was just salt water, so I thought I might as well try it,” one of the students told WVTM. “And then I tasted, after the second swallow, it tasted like a Tide Pod was in the bottom.”

The students got sick immediately and were rushed to the hospital.

"It made us feel queasy in our stomach and it burned our throat," another student told WVTM.