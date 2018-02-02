Woman helps comfort Kootenai County Deputy injured in crash

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy and a 23-year-old man are recovering after a bad accident in Rathrdrum that happened Thursday night.

Witnesses rushed to help.

"We saw a huge blue explosion then we saw a yellow glow and then we could see the fire and that's when we were on top of it."



Less than 24 hours later, crews from Avista and Kootenai Electric were cleaning up what was left after a scary crash Thursday night involving a Kootenai County deputy.



"As I looked to my left I could see the officers patrol car in the trees," a woman who wants to remain anonymous told KHQ.



The woman says her adrenaline kicked in and she and several others sprinted over to Deputy Craig Chambers car.



"I moved the air bag out of the way and I was on the drivers side, still couldn't see his face and I put my hand on his arm there," she said, "and I and said to him 'you're not alone, we've already called everybody they are on their way just stay with us'."



The sheriff's office says Deputy Chambes had to be cut out of the car.



Miraculously, deputies say Chambers and the other driver, Matthew Conway, walked away with minor injuries.



Knowing that everyone is ok, the woman says she can breathe easy.



"You know these guys are always the ones running in when we're running out of danger, they just need to know that their community loves them and really cares about them," she said.



The Idaho State Police are now leading the investigation, details into how the crash happened haven't been released yet.