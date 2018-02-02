Stolen van from children learning center recovered

We have new information about a story that we told you about back in December when a van was stolen from a local daycare center. Without the van, it made field trips and rides to and from school impossible.

The van was just located on Tuesday.

We told you last time that the van was parked at an employee's home and was stolen. Turns out, the van was found at the apartment complex from where it disappeared.

Gordon Smith, the program supervisor at Parkview Early Learning Center says when it was found, there were two parking tickets on it. The van was able to start when they put the key in it.

There is a broken light lens and the front plate is gone. It was found messy inside. Smith says they are not using the van yet to transport kids until they can get it fixed up and cleaned out.

As far as anyone can tell, nothing looks like it is missing.

Smith says they are thankful that everyone kept their eyes out for it.