GU asks students not to mock Mormons

When BYU heads to the Kennel to take on the Bulldogs Saturday, they will be welcomed by a sold-out crowd and an electric student section.

In recent games when the Zags host BYU, students will dress up as Mormon missionaries and flash punny signs.

But this weekend, Gonzaga University administration and the Kennel club, are requesting students to leave the ties and helmets at home.

“We wanted to send a message this year of general respect and inclusiveness,” said Kennel Club president, Claire Murphy. “At the end of the day it’s up to students to make that decision for themselves on how they want to represent our student section.”

Earlier in the week, Assistant Dean of Student Involvement and Leadership, Colleen Vandenboom told the Gonzaga Bulletin, [Those costumes don’t] really represent who we are as a university and it shines bad on us and doesn’t show a welcoming community that supports everybody,” she said.“So every year it has come up and we have been talking a lot with Kennel Club and they agree — it’s not cool.”

Part of the motivation for the request is rooted in Freshman Guard Jesse Wade, who recently finished his two-year missionary in France and joined the Bulldogs.

“It’s definitely a catalyst that put it on our radar this year,” said Murphy. “I’m curious to see what happens but I have a lot of faith that we have a really respectful community.”