President Trump taking tougher stance on Russia nuclear threat

(AP) - The Trump administration says it will continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy, but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia.



It says Russia must be convinced it would face "unacceptably dire costs" if it were to threaten even a limited nuclear attack in Europe.



The sweeping review of U.S. nuclear policy does not call for any net increase in strategic nuclear weapons. That position stands in contrast to President Donald Trump's statement, in a tweet shortly before he took office, that the U.S. "must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."

