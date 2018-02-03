Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE, Wash. -

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a burglar who spent seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home. 

"It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done."

The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30. 

The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog bed after he took a quick dip in the couple's hot tub. 

"That's creepy and really unnerving," Law told Q13. He says it's not about the items, it's about the man's unacceptable behavior. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the man's arrest. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open

    Friday, February 2 2018 8:18 AM EST2018-02-02 13:18:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.

    >>

  • Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Kootenai County Deputy, driver taken to hospital following crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-02 07:12:45 GMT

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

    Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash.  The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road.  The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.  It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...

    >>

  • Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

    Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-02-02 17:52:36 GMT

    CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) -  A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.

    >>

    CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) -  A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom. Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan. Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home

    Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home

    Saturday, February 3 2018 1:42 AM EST2018-02-03 06:42:39 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spend seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home.  "It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done." The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30.  The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spend seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home.  "It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done." The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30.  The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog 

    >>

  • Woman clings to hood of car in attempt to stop thief

    Woman clings to hood of car in attempt to stop thief

    Saturday, February 3 2018 1:22 AM EST2018-02-03 06:22:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is lucky she wasn’t hurt after she clung to the hood of her boyfriend’s car while a thief drove erratically through north Spokane. The alleged incident happened near Francis and Addison late Thursday night. Cynthia Dickson says she was hanging out at an apartment when she heard her boyfriend’s car start. She quickly looked out the front door and saw the car backing out of a carport. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is lucky she wasn’t hurt after she clung to the hood of her boyfriend’s car while a thief drove erratically through north Spokane. The alleged incident happened near Francis and Addison late Thursday night. Cynthia Dickson says she was hanging out at an apartment when she heard her boyfriend’s car start. She quickly looked out the front door and saw the car backing out of a carport. 

    >>

  • President Trump taking tougher stance on Russia nuclear threat

    President Trump taking tougher stance on Russia nuclear threat

    Saturday, February 3 2018 1:14 AM EST2018-02-03 06:14:18 GMT

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Trump administration says it will continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy, but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia. It says Russia must be convinced it would face "unacceptably dire costs" if it were to threaten even a limited nuclear attack in Europe. The sweeping review of U.S. nuclear policy does not call for any net increase in strategic nuclear weapons. That position stands in contrast to President ...

    >>

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Trump administration says it will continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy, but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia. It says Russia must be convinced it would face "unacceptably dire costs" if it were to threaten even a limited nuclear attack in Europe. The sweeping review of U.S. nuclear policy does not call for any net increase in strategic nuclear weapons. That position stands in contrast to President ...

    >>
    •   