Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a burglar who spent seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home.

"It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done."

The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30.

The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog bed after he took a quick dip in the couple's hot tub.

"That's creepy and really unnerving," Law told Q13. He says it's not about the items, it's about the man's unacceptable behavior.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the man's arrest.