Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo

Posted: Updated:
CAIRO -

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a 4,400-year-old tomb near the country’s famed pyramids at the Giza plateau just outside of Cairo, the Antiquities Ministry said Saturday, the latest discovery that authorities hope will help revive the country’s staggering tourism sector.

The tomb was found in a wider area of Giza’s western necropolis, which is known to be home to tombs from the Old Kingdom.

It likely belonged to a woman known as Hetpet, who archaeologists believe was close to ancient Egyptian royals of the 5th Dynasty.

The tomb, unveiled to the media on Saturday, is made of mud brick and includes wall paintings in good condition depicting Hetpet observing different hunting and fishing scenes.

Other scenes also depict a monkey — in pharaonic times, monkeys were commonly kept as domestic animals — picking fruit. Similar scenes have been found in other tombs belonging to the later 12th dynasty, according to the ministry’s statement. Another scene shows a monkey dancing before an orchestra.

According to the ministry, the archaeological mission behind the discovery started excavation work last October. Archaeologists have been making discoveries near the site since the 19th century, and Mostafa al-Waziri, who led the mission, believes there is still more to be found.

“This is a very promising area. We expect to find more,” Al-Waziri told reporters at the site. “We have removed between 250-300 cubic meters of layers of earth to find the tomb.”

“What we see above the earth’s surface in Egypt doesn’t exceed 40 percent of what the core holds,” he added.

Al-Waziri believes Hetpet had another tomb in Giza’s western necropolis and said that excavation work is underway to find that one too.

Hetpet is a previously known figure in Egyptian antiquity though her mummy has not been discovered yet. Fragments of artefacts belonging to Hetpet were found in the same area back in 1909, and were moved to a museum in Berlin at the time, Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said Saturday, speaking at the site to reporters and Western diplomats.

Despite all the discoveries already made about ancient Egypt, experts say they hope to find much more — in part thanks to modern technology — treasures still buried under the vast desert.

The area of the latest discovery is close to a new museum under construction that will house some of Egypt’s most unique and precious artifacts, including many belonging to the famed boy King Tutankhamun.

The first phase of Grand Egyptian museum is expected to be opened later this year while the grand opening is planned for 2022.

In January, Egypt placed the ancient statue of one of its most famous pharaohs, Ramses II at the museum’s atrium, which will include 43 massive statues.

Throughout 2017, the Antiquities Ministry made a string of discoveries across Egypt — including some in the southern city Luxor known for its spectacular temples and tombs spanning different dynasties of ancient Egyptian history.

Egypt hopes the inauguration of the new museum, along with the recent discoveries, will help spur a vital tourism industry that has been reeling from the political turmoil that engulfed the country following the 2011 popular uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak and the authorities’ struggles to rein in an insurgency by Islamic militants.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman helps comfort Kootenai County Deputy injured in crash

    Woman helps comfort Kootenai County Deputy injured in crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 9:34 PM EST2018-02-03 02:34:34 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy and a 23-year-old man are recovering after a bad accident in Rathrdrum that happened Thursday night. Witnesses rushed to help. "We saw a huge blue explosion then we saw a yellow glow and then we could see the fire and that's when we were on top of it." Less than 24 hours later, crews from Avista and Kootenai Electric were cleaning up what was left after a scary crash Thursday night involving a Kootenai County deputy.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy and a 23-year-old man are recovering after a bad accident in Rathrdrum that happened Thursday night. Witnesses rushed to help. "We saw a huge blue explosion then we saw a yellow glow and then we could see the fire and that's when we were on top of it." Less than 24 hours later, crews from Avista and Kootenai Electric were cleaning up what was left after a scary crash Thursday night involving a Kootenai County deputy.

    >>

  • Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious

    Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-02-03 04:28:39 GMT

    EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.

    >>

    EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.

    >>

  • Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home

    Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home

    Saturday, February 3 2018 1:42 AM EST2018-02-03 06:42:39 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spend seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home.  "It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done." The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30.  The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spend seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home.  "It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done." The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30.  The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Oklahoma considers chemical castration for sex offenders

    Oklahoma considers chemical castration for sex offenders

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:41 PM EST2018-02-03 17:41:41 GMT

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in Oklahoma wants some sex offenders to undergo so-called chemical castration under a bill he's introduced to add Oklahoma to a list of states where the punishment is on the books, but is rarely carried out.    State Rep. Rick West of Heavener says he filed the bill at the request of a constituent and that he fully intends to push for its passage.

    >>

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in Oklahoma wants some sex offenders to undergo so-called chemical castration under a bill he's introduced to add Oklahoma to a list of states where the punishment is on the books, but is rarely carried out.    State Rep. Rick West of Heavener says he filed the bill at the request of a constituent and that he fully intends to push for its passage.

    >>

  • Police: 5-year-old girl burned in voodoo ritual; 2 charged

    Police: 5-year-old girl burned in voodoo ritual; 2 charged

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:34 PM EST2018-02-03 17:34:09 GMT

    EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - Two sisters are facing assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.    The Brockton Enterprise reports 51-year-old Peggy LaBossiere and 40-year-old Rachel Hilaire, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, burned the 5-year-old girl to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave.

    >>

    EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - Two sisters are facing assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.    The Brockton Enterprise reports 51-year-old Peggy LaBossiere and 40-year-old Rachel Hilaire, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, burned the 5-year-old girl to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave.

    >>

  • 'Talk about a bad hair day': Hair dryer turns blowtorch in viral video

    'Talk about a bad hair day': Hair dryer turns blowtorch in viral video

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:25 PM EST2018-02-03 17:25:49 GMT

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A South Carolina woman's new hair dryer is going viral this week after she posted video of it shooting flames on her Facebook page Monday. Erika Shoolbread of Spartanburg, S.C., posted the video which showed smoke pouring from the hair dryer and a stream of flames shooting out. In her post, she says she bought the hair dryer online.

    >>

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A South Carolina woman's new hair dryer is going viral this week after she posted video of it shooting flames on her Facebook page Monday. Erika Shoolbread of Spartanburg, S.C., posted the video which showed smoke pouring from the hair dryer and a stream of flames shooting out. In her post, she says she bought the hair dryer online.

    >>
    •   