Federal Reserve imposes new penalties on Wells Fargo

Federal Reserve imposes new penalties on Wells FargoPosted: Updated:
Woman helps comfort Kootenai County Deputy injured in crash
RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy and a 23-year-old man are recovering after a bad accident in Rathrdrum that happened Thursday night. Witnesses rushed to help. "We saw a huge blue explosion then we saw a yellow glow and then we could see the fire and that's when we were on top of it." Less than 24 hours later, crews from Avista and Kootenai Electric were cleaning up what was left after a scary crash Thursday night involving a Kootenai County deputy.>>
Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious
EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.>>
Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spend seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home. "It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done." The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30. The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog>>
YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open
KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.>>
Woman clings to hood of car in attempt to stop thief
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is lucky she wasn’t hurt after she clung to the hood of her boyfriend’s car while a thief drove erratically through north Spokane. The alleged incident happened near Francis and Addison late Thursday night. Cynthia Dickson says she was hanging out at an apartment when she heard her boyfriend’s car start. She quickly looked out the front door and saw the car backing out of a carport.>>
GU asks students not to mock Mormons
SPOKANE, Wash. - When BYU heads to the Kennel to take on the Bulldogs Saturday, they will be welcomed by a sold-out crowd and an electric student section. In recent games when the Zags host BYU, students will dress up as Mormon missionaries and flash punny signs. But this weekend, Gonzaga University administration and the Kennel club, are requesting students to leave the ties and helmets at home.>>
Oklahoma considers chemical castration for sex offenders
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in Oklahoma wants some sex offenders to undergo so-called chemical castration under a bill he's introduced to add Oklahoma to a list of states where the punishment is on the books, but is rarely carried out. State Rep. Rick West of Heavener says he filed the bill at the request of a constituent and that he fully intends to push for its passage.>>
Police: 5-year-old girl burned in voodoo ritual; 2 charged
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - Two sisters are facing assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual. The Brockton Enterprise reports 51-year-old Peggy LaBossiere and 40-year-old Rachel Hilaire, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, burned the 5-year-old girl to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave.>>
'Talk about a bad hair day': Hair dryer turns blowtorch in viral video
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A South Carolina woman's new hair dryer is going viral this week after she posted video of it shooting flames on her Facebook page Monday. Erika Shoolbread of Spartanburg, S.C., posted the video which showed smoke pouring from the hair dryer and a stream of flames shooting out. In her post, she says she bought the hair dryer online.>>
Federal Reserve imposes new penalties on Wells Fargo
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Reserve is imposing more penalties on Wells Fargo, freezing the bank’s growth until it can prove it has improved its internal controls. In addition, bank agreed to replace four board members. It’s the latest blow against the San Francisco bank that has had its reputation tarnished by revelations it opened phony customer accounts and sold auto insurance to customers who did not need it.>>
Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo
CAIRO (AP) - Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a 4,400-year-old tomb near the country’s famed pyramids at the Giza plateau just outside of Cairo, the Antiquities Ministry said Saturday, the latest discovery that authorities hope will help revive the country’s staggering tourism sector. The tomb was found in a wider area of Giza’s western necropolis, which is known to be home to tombs from the Old Kingdom.>>
Trump claims memo ‘totally vindicates’ him in Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed complete vindication from a congressional memo that alleges the FBI abused its surveillance powers during the investigation into his campaign’s possible Russia ties. But the memo also includes revelations that might complicate efforts by Trump and his allies to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry.>>
Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spend seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home. "It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done." The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30. The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog>>
Woman clings to hood of car in attempt to stop thief
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is lucky she wasn’t hurt after she clung to the hood of her boyfriend’s car while a thief drove erratically through north Spokane. The alleged incident happened near Francis and Addison late Thursday night. Cynthia Dickson says she was hanging out at an apartment when she heard her boyfriend’s car start. She quickly looked out the front door and saw the car backing out of a carport.>>
President Trump taking tougher stance on Russia nuclear threat
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Trump administration says it will continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy, but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia. It says Russia must be convinced it would face "unacceptably dire costs" if it were to threaten even a limited nuclear attack in Europe. The sweeping review of U.S. nuclear policy does not call for any net increase in strategic nuclear weapons. That position stands in contrast to President ...>>
Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious
EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.>>
