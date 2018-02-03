Federal Reserve imposes new penalties on Wells Fargo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Federal Reserve imposes new penalties on Wells Fargo

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The Federal Reserve is imposing more penalties on Wells Fargo, freezing the bank’s growth until it can prove it has improved its internal controls. In addition, bank agreed to replace four board members.

It’s the latest blow against the San Francisco bank that has had its reputation tarnished by revelations it opened phony customer accounts and sold auto insurance to customers who did not need it.

The new penalties were announced late Friday on Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s last day at the central bank.

“We cannot tolerate pervasive and persistent misconduct at any bank,” Yellen said in a statement. “The enforcement action we are taking today will ensure that Wells Fargo will not expand until it is able to do so safely and with the protections needed to manage all of its risks and protect its customers.”

The Fed said it is restricting the bank’s assets to the level where they stood at the end of last year until it can demonstrate that it has improved its internal controls.

The announcement came after the close of trading on Wall Street Friday. Wells Fargo’s stock fell more than 6 percent in after-hours trading.

“We take this order seriously and are focused on addressing all of the Federal Reserve’s concerns,” CEO Timothy Sloan said.

Wells Fargo said that it is confident it will satisfy the Fed’s requirements and reiterated that it remains “open for business.”

The bank said it will continue to meet customer’s financial needs, including saving, borrowing and investing.

It said it has the flexibility on its balance sheet to pull back from certain activities to meet the Fed’s growth limits, although its exact steps have not been determined.

Sloan also emphasized that the order is related to prior issues, not any new matters.

“While there is still more work to do, we have made significant improvements over the past year to our governance and risk management that address concerns highlighted in this consent order,” he said.

The company has agreed to replace three directors by April and another one by year-end. It did not specify which board members would be affected.

The Fed’s new order marked the latest chapter in a series of scandals which have rocked the bank in recent years.

Wells Fargo has admitted that employees opened more than 3 million fake accounts in order to meet sales quotas. It ended up paying $185 million to regulators and settled a class-action suit for $142 million.

It also has admitted it signed up hundreds of thousands of auto loan customers for auto insurance they did not need. Some of those customers had their cars repossessed because they could not afford both the auto loan and insurance payments.

And Wells Fargo also offered refunds to customers last year after acknowledging that its mortgage bankers unfairly charged them fees to lock in interest rates on mortgages.

The Fed’s action came on a 3-0 vote. Randal Quarles, who is the Fed’s vice chairman for supervision, has recused himself from participating in matters involving Wells Fargo.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman helps comfort Kootenai County Deputy injured in crash

    Woman helps comfort Kootenai County Deputy injured in crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 9:34 PM EST2018-02-03 02:34:34 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy and a 23-year-old man are recovering after a bad accident in Rathrdrum that happened Thursday night. Witnesses rushed to help. "We saw a huge blue explosion then we saw a yellow glow and then we could see the fire and that's when we were on top of it." Less than 24 hours later, crews from Avista and Kootenai Electric were cleaning up what was left after a scary crash Thursday night involving a Kootenai County deputy.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy and a 23-year-old man are recovering after a bad accident in Rathrdrum that happened Thursday night. Witnesses rushed to help. "We saw a huge blue explosion then we saw a yellow glow and then we could see the fire and that's when we were on top of it." Less than 24 hours later, crews from Avista and Kootenai Electric were cleaning up what was left after a scary crash Thursday night involving a Kootenai County deputy.

    >>

  • Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious

    Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-02-03 04:28:39 GMT

    EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.

    >>

    EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.

    >>

  • Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home

    Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home

    Saturday, February 3 2018 1:42 AM EST2018-02-03 06:42:39 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spend seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home.  "It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done." The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30.  The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spend seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home.  "It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done." The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30.  The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Oklahoma considers chemical castration for sex offenders

    Oklahoma considers chemical castration for sex offenders

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:41 PM EST2018-02-03 17:41:41 GMT

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in Oklahoma wants some sex offenders to undergo so-called chemical castration under a bill he's introduced to add Oklahoma to a list of states where the punishment is on the books, but is rarely carried out.    State Rep. Rick West of Heavener says he filed the bill at the request of a constituent and that he fully intends to push for its passage.

    >>

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in Oklahoma wants some sex offenders to undergo so-called chemical castration under a bill he's introduced to add Oklahoma to a list of states where the punishment is on the books, but is rarely carried out.    State Rep. Rick West of Heavener says he filed the bill at the request of a constituent and that he fully intends to push for its passage.

    >>

  • Police: 5-year-old girl burned in voodoo ritual; 2 charged

    Police: 5-year-old girl burned in voodoo ritual; 2 charged

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:34 PM EST2018-02-03 17:34:09 GMT

    EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - Two sisters are facing assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.    The Brockton Enterprise reports 51-year-old Peggy LaBossiere and 40-year-old Rachel Hilaire, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, burned the 5-year-old girl to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave.

    >>

    EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - Two sisters are facing assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.    The Brockton Enterprise reports 51-year-old Peggy LaBossiere and 40-year-old Rachel Hilaire, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, burned the 5-year-old girl to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave.

    >>

  • 'Talk about a bad hair day': Hair dryer turns blowtorch in viral video

    'Talk about a bad hair day': Hair dryer turns blowtorch in viral video

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:25 PM EST2018-02-03 17:25:49 GMT

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A South Carolina woman's new hair dryer is going viral this week after she posted video of it shooting flames on her Facebook page Monday. Erika Shoolbread of Spartanburg, S.C., posted the video which showed smoke pouring from the hair dryer and a stream of flames shooting out. In her post, she says she bought the hair dryer online.

    >>

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A South Carolina woman's new hair dryer is going viral this week after she posted video of it shooting flames on her Facebook page Monday. Erika Shoolbread of Spartanburg, S.C., posted the video which showed smoke pouring from the hair dryer and a stream of flames shooting out. In her post, she says she bought the hair dryer online.

    >>
    •   