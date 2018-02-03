'Talk about a bad hair day': Hair dryer turns blowtorch in viral video

A South Carolina woman's new hair dryer is going viral this week after she posted video of it shooting flames on her Facebook page Monday.

Erika Shoolbred of Spartanburg, S.C., posted the video which showed smoke pouring from the hair dryer and a stream of flames shooting out. In her post, she says she bought the hair dryer online.

"Talk about a bad hair day! My new hair dryer (more like hair frier) from OraCorp on Amazon.com became a blow torch on its first use this morning," she wrote. She said she got a small burn on her hand, and the dryer stunk up her bathroom, but based on the video, things could have turned out much worse.

Following the post, Amazon reportedly removed the product from its website and gave Shoolbred a refund.

Since the woman posted the video it's been shared more than 300 times.

She says she's still waiting for a response from the hair dryer's manufacturer.