Police: 5-year-old girl burned in voodoo ritual; 2 charged - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: 5-year-old girl burned in voodoo ritual; 2 charged

Posted: Updated:
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. -

Two sisters are facing assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.
  
The Brockton Enterprise reports 51-year-old Peggy LaBossiere and 40-year-old Rachel Hilaire, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, burned the 5-year-old girl to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave.
  
Police say the girl's mother is a hair stylist of Haitian descent who has LaBossiere as a client and requested the ritual. She has not been charged but is receiving mental health treatment.
  
Police say the girl suffered a third-degree face burn and has been taken into state custody along with her brother.
  
LaBossiere and Hilaire told police children sometimes get burned as spirits leave the body following the ritual, which involves prayers, special oils and incense.
  
They were placed in custody after pleading not guilty Monday. They'll be back in court next week.
  
___
  
Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman helps comfort Kootenai County Deputy injured in crash

    Woman helps comfort Kootenai County Deputy injured in crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 9:34 PM EST2018-02-03 02:34:34 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy and a 23-year-old man are recovering after a bad accident in Rathrdrum that happened Thursday night. Witnesses rushed to help. "We saw a huge blue explosion then we saw a yellow glow and then we could see the fire and that's when we were on top of it." Less than 24 hours later, crews from Avista and Kootenai Electric were cleaning up what was left after a scary crash Thursday night involving a Kootenai County deputy.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy and a 23-year-old man are recovering after a bad accident in Rathrdrum that happened Thursday night. Witnesses rushed to help. "We saw a huge blue explosion then we saw a yellow glow and then we could see the fire and that's when we were on top of it." Less than 24 hours later, crews from Avista and Kootenai Electric were cleaning up what was left after a scary crash Thursday night involving a Kootenai County deputy.

    >>

  • Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious

    Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-02-03 04:28:39 GMT

    EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.

    >>

    EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.

    >>

  • Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home

    Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home

    Saturday, February 3 2018 1:42 AM EST2018-02-03 06:42:39 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spend seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home.  "It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done." The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30.  The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spend seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home.  "It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done." The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30.  The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Oklahoma considers chemical castration for sex offenders

    Oklahoma considers chemical castration for sex offenders

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:41 PM EST2018-02-03 17:41:41 GMT

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in Oklahoma wants some sex offenders to undergo so-called chemical castration under a bill he's introduced to add Oklahoma to a list of states where the punishment is on the books, but is rarely carried out.    State Rep. Rick West of Heavener says he filed the bill at the request of a constituent and that he fully intends to push for its passage.

    >>

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in Oklahoma wants some sex offenders to undergo so-called chemical castration under a bill he's introduced to add Oklahoma to a list of states where the punishment is on the books, but is rarely carried out.    State Rep. Rick West of Heavener says he filed the bill at the request of a constituent and that he fully intends to push for its passage.

    >>

  • Police: 5-year-old girl burned in voodoo ritual; 2 charged

    Police: 5-year-old girl burned in voodoo ritual; 2 charged

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:34 PM EST2018-02-03 17:34:09 GMT

    EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - Two sisters are facing assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.    The Brockton Enterprise reports 51-year-old Peggy LaBossiere and 40-year-old Rachel Hilaire, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, burned the 5-year-old girl to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave.

    >>

    EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - Two sisters are facing assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.    The Brockton Enterprise reports 51-year-old Peggy LaBossiere and 40-year-old Rachel Hilaire, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, burned the 5-year-old girl to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave.

    >>

  • 'Talk about a bad hair day': Hair dryer turns blowtorch in viral video

    'Talk about a bad hair day': Hair dryer turns blowtorch in viral video

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:25 PM EST2018-02-03 17:25:49 GMT

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A South Carolina woman's new hair dryer is going viral this week after she posted video of it shooting flames on her Facebook page Monday. Erika Shoolbread of Spartanburg, S.C., posted the video which showed smoke pouring from the hair dryer and a stream of flames shooting out. In her post, she says she bought the hair dryer online.

    >>

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A South Carolina woman's new hair dryer is going viral this week after she posted video of it shooting flames on her Facebook page Monday. Erika Shoolbread of Spartanburg, S.C., posted the video which showed smoke pouring from the hair dryer and a stream of flames shooting out. In her post, she says she bought the hair dryer online.

    >>
    •   