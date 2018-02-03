Police: Man rammed police car, tried to run over officer

Authorities in western Washington state say they're searching Saturday for a man who rammed a patrol car and tried to run over a police officer.



The Pierce County sheriff's office says a Fircrest police officer on Friday evening fired one shot at the suspect's vehicle that was later found abandoned a few blocks away with what appears to be stolen property.



Authorities say the vehicle itself was stolen with switched license plates and a forced ignition system.



Authorities say the officer who responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. wasn't injured.



Authorities describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

