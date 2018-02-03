Hit-and-run driver arrested after short chase in Moses Lake

Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested on felony charges after crashing into a car and then trying to leave the scene of the crash.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Moses Lake Police report Domonick Sapp was driving in Moses Lake on a suspended license when he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Valley and Stratford. He tried to flee the scene but one of Moses Lake's street crimes detectives witnessed the crash and took off after the driver.

Sapp headed northbound with the officer in pursuit, but drove off the road and crashed a few blocks later near Stratford and Harris.

Moses Lake officers and Grant County Sheriff's deputies took Sapp into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of felony eluding, hit and run, driving while suspended and a Department of Corrections warrant.

There were no injuries reported in either collision.