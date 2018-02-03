California woman reported missing found on 'The Bachelor'

A woman reported missing in Humboldt County by her mother back in November has been determined to not actually be missing after she was recognized as a contestant on the ABC reality show The Bachelor.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office received a missing person report just after 1 a.m. on November 18, 2017, for 22-year-old Rebekah Martinez of Fresno, California. Martinez's mom told deputies that she had last talked to her daughter on November 12.

The sheriff's office said the attempted to contact Martinez, but she did not respond. The deputy investigating followed up on leads and followed procedure before forwarding the case to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

About a month later, deputies with the department followed up with Martinez's mother to ask if she'd been in contact with her daughter. She responded and told the deputy she had heard from Martinez a few days after the initial report was taken. The deputy told the mother to have Martinez contact him directly, so that he could confirm her well-being, but since she was busy filming the Bachelor, she was unable to do that, and was not removed from the California missing persons list.

On February 1, a resident called the sheriff's office because she read an article about missing people in Humboldt County, and recognized Rebekah as a contestant on the show. The deputy again tried to contact Martinez unsuccessfully.

He then reached out to the mother again, who told him Rebekah Martinez had tried to contact the sheriff's office, but could not speak directly to the deputy in charge of the case. Later that day, the deputy and Martinez were finally able to speak, and she confirmed she was not in fact missing and was doing well.

MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt — bekah martinez ? (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018