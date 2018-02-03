Detectives investigating domestic violence shooting near Addison and Carlisle

Spokane Major Crimes detectives were investigating Saturday morning after a reported shooting near the intersection of Addison and Carlisle.

Detectives on scene report a woman was shot following an argument between a man and a woman. It's not clear if the man and woman are in a relationship. Officers on scene detained a person of interest.

A woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition Saturday.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Additional details weren't immediately available Saturday. As we learn more we will update this story.