Spokane man arrested for domestic violence shooting

Update: Police have arrested a man Saturday morning for a domestic violence shooting. The victim is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say that just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 500 E. Carlisle for a reported shooting. A man, identified as 27-year-old Danny R. Goodwin, and a female had been arguing in a house and the woman said Goodwin choked her and then shot her.

The woman was taken to taken to a hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

Police say Goodwin and the victim have a relationship that qualifies for the domestic violence protection act.

Major Crimes detectives sought a search warrant for the house and will process the scene with the forensic unit.

Goodwin was arrested an booked for one count of first degree assault and one count of second degree assault.

Previous coverage:

