Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino

Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, TarantinoPosted: Updated:
Woman helps comfort Kootenai County Deputy injured in crash
RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy and a 23-year-old man are recovering after a bad accident in Rathrdrum that happened Thursday night. Witnesses rushed to help. "We saw a huge blue explosion then we saw a yellow glow and then we could see the fire and that's when we were on top of it." Less than 24 hours later, crews from Avista and Kootenai Electric were cleaning up what was left after a scary crash Thursday night involving a Kootenai County deputy.>>
Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious
EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.>>
Woman clings to hood of car in attempt to stop thief
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is lucky she wasn’t hurt after she clung to the hood of her boyfriend’s car while a thief drove erratically through north Spokane. The alleged incident happened near Francis and Addison late Thursday night. Cynthia Dickson says she was hanging out at an apartment when she heard her boyfriend’s car start. She quickly looked out the front door and saw the car backing out of a carport.>>
GU asks students not to mock Mormons
SPOKANE, Wash. - When BYU heads to the Kennel to take on the Bulldogs Saturday, they will be welcomed by a sold-out crowd and an electric student section. In recent games when the Zags host BYU, students will dress up as Mormon missionaries and flash punny signs. But this weekend, Gonzaga University administration and the Kennel club, are requesting students to leave the ties and helmets at home.>>
Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around Seattle couple's home
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spend seven hours lurking around the back patio of a couple's home. "It's kind of scary," homeowner Gary Laws told Q13 Fox News. "Guys is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could've done." The unnerving incident took place at Law's home on 42nd and Genesee on Dec. 30. The thief stole several items, including clothing and a dog>>
YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open
KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.>>
Puerto Rico teenager delivers solar lamps to victims of Hurricane Maria
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - It's been four months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. People are still struggling in the wake of the storm, and one teenager is doing what he can to help. 15-year-old Salvador Gomez Colon raised about $124,000 through a crowd funding campaign, and used the money to distribute solar lamps, phone chargers and hand-operated washing machines to the people of Puerto Rico.>>
Dozens assaulted by Nassar while FBI knew about allegations
DETROIT (AP) - A newspaper reports that at least 40 girls and women say they were molested by a Michigan sports doctor over a 14-month period that the FBI was aware that Larry Nassar had been accused of molesting elite gymnasts. The New York Times says the FBI became aware of Nassar in July 2015.>>
This year's Super Bowl could be the coldest on record
MINNEAPOLIS - Sunday's big game is expected to be the coldest on record with temperatures in the low single digits at kickoff time. With windchill, it will feel well below zero.>>
Gunman captured in Italy drive-by shootings that injured 6
MILAN (AP) - Italy's interior minister says the suspected gunman in the drive-by shootings of six African immigrants was immersed in "racial hatred" and had an extreme-right background with both neo-Nazi and neo-Fascist ties.>>
Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino
NEW YORK (AP) - Actress Uma Thurman has accused embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her. Thurman is quoted in The New York Times on Saturday as saying Weinstein attacked her in London. She says he pushed her down and tried to shove himself on her and expose himself.>>
Girl power: Spice Girls confirm plans to work together again
LONDON (AP) - The Spice Girls have confirmed plans to work together for the first time in six years, though details of the projects remain undisclosed. Photos released Friday showed a meeting of Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.>>
Detectives investigating domestic violence shooting near Addison and Carlisle
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Major Crimes detectives were investigating Saturday morning after a reported shooting near the intersection of Addison and Carlisle. Detectives on scene report a woman was shot following an argument between a man and a woman. It's not clear if the man and woman are in a relationship.>>
Florida homeowners fined for "Starry Night" murals on house
MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida homeowners owe thousands of dollars in fines for painting murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece on the exterior of their home. A report by WKMG-TV shows the Mount Dora home covered in blue and yellow paint swirled on the house and a perimeter wall in the style of van Gogh's painting "The Starry Night.">>
Teacher accused of assaulting student over pledge to flag
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) - Police say they're investigating an allegation that a Colorado middle school teacher assaulted a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. KUSA-TV reports the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while officers look into the alleged incident, which occurred Thursday at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.>>
California woman reported missing found on 'The Bachelor'
FRESNO, Calif. - A woman reported missing in Humboldt County by her mother back in November has been determined to not actually be missing after she was recognized as a contestant on the ABC reality show The Bachelor.>>
