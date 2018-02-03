This year's Super Bowl could be the coldest on record

Sunday's big game is expected to be the coldest on record with temperatures in the low single digits at kickoff time. With windchill, it will feel well below zero.

The game is being played indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium, but strict security measures could mean longer waits to get in.

“This is very important for us to make sure that people who are coming here and visiting for the Super Bowl to please dress appropriately,” NFL security chief Cathy Lanier told USA Today. “Even if you are only out for a few minutes, it can get quite cold here. You need to dress in layers, hats, gloves, scarves covering your extremities (and) comfortable shoes or boots.”

Doctors say to limit your alcohol consumption, which would impair your judgement and make blood vessels in your body dilate, so heat escapes your body.

The previous low temperature at a Super Bowl was January 24, 1982, was 16 degrees in Detroit for Super Bowl XVI.