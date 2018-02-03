Teen arrested for random pepper spray assault said he wanted to - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teen arrested for random pepper spray assault said he wanted to 'go and do stupid stuff'

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane Police Department investigated an assault with pepper spray Friday afternoon. It happened at the Hi Tek nail salon inside the Crescent Court building at 707 E. Main. Two suspects fled the scene on foot. One was detained and another got away.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told responding officers that two males walked up to a business and sprayed pepper spray inside, then ran away. Several downtown security officers witnessed the duo running away and attempted to follow them. The suspects ran out of the salon and then south on Lincoln St. A police officer located the two of them running at 1st and Lincoln. They attempted to run down an alleyway and hide in a parking lot. One man was arrested there and the other male was able to get away.

The victims of the assault complained of burning eyes and skin irritation. All of them were left coughing, sneezing and had a hard time breathing. None of the injuries required anyone to go to the hospital.

The suspect who was caught was identified as 18-year-old James High. He was still in possession of the canister of pepper spray that was used in the assault. High was booked into jail for five counts of 3rd degree assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When asked why he sprayed innocent people with pepper spray, High stated he and the other suspect just wanted to go and do stupid stuff.

Officers from the downtown unit were able to watch video of the incident. Do to their knowledge of some of the people downtown, they were able to identify the young man who got away and will submit a warrant for him. Police say the second suspect is a juvenile, so he has not been identified. 

