Former Vandal gets NFL Hall call

Idaho Vandal great Jerry Kramer's long-awaited invitation to the Hall of Fame is finally over. The former Green Bay Packers guard earned enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. It was Kramer's eleventh and now final time as a finalist on the Hall of Fame ballot

Kramer was a fourth round pick out of the University of Idaho in 1958, arriving in Green Bay one year before Vince Lombardi became the Packers head coach. Together, they won two Super Bowls and a total of five NFL championships. Kramer was later named a member of the 1960s All-Decade Team and earned a spot in the Packers Hall of Fame.

Kramer was a standout football player at Sandpoint High School in the 1950s, earning a scholarship to play for the University of Idaho in the Pacific Coast Conference. His number 64 was later retired by the University. While at Green Bay, he was a key player in the iconic "Packer Sweep," Green Bay's signature play that had both guards quickly pull out from the offensive line to lead block for the running back. Kramer earned All-Pro honors five times, and was a member of the NFL's 50th anniversary team in 1969.

"On behalf of the entire Green Bay Packers organization, I want to congratulate Jerry on this well-deserved honor," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a statement on Saturday. "I'm so happy for Jerry. His patience has been rewarded, as he will finally be going into the Hall of Fame after being a finalist 11 times. He was a key part of the offenses on the great Lombardi teams, as well as an outstanding leader. He's remained actively involved with the Packers over the years and is beloved by our fans."

Kramer, 82, is the last of the so-called "Lombardi Legends" without a bronze bust, but that will chance this summer. Kramer will be inducted into Canton, Ohio in July.