Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering a stroke

California woman reported missing found on 'The Bachelor'
FRESNO, Calif. - A woman reported missing in Humboldt County by her mother back in November has been determined to not actually be missing after she was recognized as a contestant on the ABC reality show The Bachelor.>>
Woman helps comfort Kootenai County Deputy injured in crash
RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy and a 23-year-old man are recovering after a bad accident in Rathrdrum that happened Thursday night. Witnesses rushed to help. "We saw a huge blue explosion then we saw a yellow glow and then we could see the fire and that's when we were on top of it." Less than 24 hours later, crews from Avista and Kootenai Electric were cleaning up what was left after a scary crash Thursday night involving a Kootenai County deputy.>>
Dead goose falls from sky, knocking hunter unconscious
EASTON, Md. (AP) A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious. Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.>>
YouTube star Logan Paul went skydiving and his main parachute didn't open
KHQ.COM - YouTube star Logan Paul who caused a lot of controversy and was suspended from YouTube after posting a video of a man who appeared to have just committed suicide, is making headlines again. This time, for a near death experience he says happened to him while skydiving. While parachuting, he says his main parachute didn't open, but he was saved by a reserve chute.>>
GU asks students not to mock Mormons
SPOKANE, Wash. - When BYU heads to the Kennel to take on the Bulldogs Saturday, they will be welcomed by a sold-out crowd and an electric student section. In recent games when the Zags host BYU, students will dress up as Mormon missionaries and flash punny signs. But this weekend, Gonzaga University administration and the Kennel club, are requesting students to leave the ties and helmets at home.>>
Woman clings to hood of car in attempt to stop thief
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is lucky she wasn’t hurt after she clung to the hood of her boyfriend’s car while a thief drove erratically through north Spokane. The alleged incident happened near Francis and Addison late Thursday night. Cynthia Dickson says she was hanging out at an apartment when she heard her boyfriend’s car start. She quickly looked out the front door and saw the car backing out of a carport.>>
Moses Lake teen wins trip to the Super Bowl in Minnesota
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake 9th grader is headed to the Super Bowl! Moses Lake 9th grade Jessica Williams is representing the Dairy Farmers of Washington's Fuel to Play 60 program at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. Williams won the trip for her role in kicking off the healthy eating and physical activity program at her high school.>>
Ice Ribbon closed for weekend while mechanical repairs are made
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says the Ice Ribbon at Riverfront Park will be closed for the rest of the weekend for a mechanical repair. The city says repairs are being made Saturday evening, but the ribbon will remain closed until all systems can be fully evaluated. Saturday afternoon the Spokane Fire Department responded to an alarm indicating an ammonia leak at the Ice Ribbon.>>
Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering a stroke
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Televangelist Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering an embolic stroke. In an online news release, The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded, says he was rushed to the nearest stroke center Friday after a family member recognized the onset of symptoms.>>
Former Vandal gets NFL Hall call
CANTON, Ohio - Idaho Vandal great Jerry Kramer's long-awaited invitation to the Hall of Fame is finally over. The former Green Bay Packers guard earned enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. It was Kramer's eleventh and now final time as a finalist on the Hall of Fame ballot Kramer was a fourth round pick out of the University of Idaho in 1958, arriving in Green Bay one year before Vince Lombardi became the Packers head coach.>>
Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show. The pop icon says in a statement "to put to rest any speculation or rumors" as to whether she will be performing at the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in Minnesota on Sunday: "I will not.">>
Teen arrested for random pepper spray assault said he wanted to 'go and do stupid stuff'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department investigated an assault with pepper spray Friday afternoon. It happened at the Hi Tek nail salon inside the Crescent Court building at 707 E. Main. Two suspects fled the scene on foot. One was detained and another got away. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told responding officers that two males walked up to a business and sprayed pepper spray inside, then ran away.>>
Spokane man arrested for domestic violence shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police have arrested a man Saturday morning for a domestic violence shooting. The victim is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say that just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 500 E. Carlisle for a reported shooting. A man, identified as 27-year-old Danny R. Goodwin, and a female had been arguing in a house and the woman said Goodwin choked her and then shot her.>>
Puerto Rico teenager delivers solar lamps to victims of Hurricane Maria
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - It's been four months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. People are still struggling in the wake of the storm, and one teenager is doing what he can to help. 15-year-old Salvador Gomez Colon raised about $124,000 through a crowd funding campaign, and used the money to distribute solar lamps, phone chargers and hand-operated washing machines to the people of Puerto Rico.>>
Dozens assaulted by Nassar while FBI knew about allegations
DETROIT (AP) - A newspaper reports that at least 40 girls and women say they were molested by a Michigan sports doctor over a 14-month period that the FBI was aware that Larry Nassar had been accused of molesting elite gymnasts. The New York Times says the FBI became aware of Nassar in July 2015.>>
This year's Super Bowl could be the coldest on record
MINNEAPOLIS - Sunday's big game is expected to be the coldest on record with temperatures in the low single digits at kickoff time. With windchill, it will feel well below zero.>>
