Ice Ribbon closed for weekend while mechanical repairs are made

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The City of Spokane says the Ice Ribbon at Riverfront Park will be closed for the rest of the weekend for a mechanical repair. The city says repairs are being made Saturday evening, but the ribbon will remain closed until all systems can be fully evaluated.

Saturday afternoon the Spokane Fire Department responded to an alarm indicating an ammonia leak at the Ice Ribbon. Ammonia is used in the ice-making system, according to the city. Fire officials evacuated the ribbon immediately as a precaution.

Post Street was closed to traffic from Spokane Falls Boulevard to Summit Boulevard, and Spokane Falls was closed from Wall to Lincoln streets. Roads should reopen by Saturday night.

