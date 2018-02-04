Man arrested after Adams County shooting

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports a man is in custody following a shooting investigation in Othello Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 600 block of Saddle Rd. in Othello around 3 p.m. Deputies say a 22-year-old victim, later identified as Cristobal DeJesus-Camacho, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was last reported in stable condition.

Deputies captured the suspect, 28-year-old Osbaldo Israel Saucedo after he ran from deputies at the scene of the shooting and was captured in a field nearby. He was arrested on outstanding Adams and Grant County warrants.

The scene was secured Saturday night and evidence was collected.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.