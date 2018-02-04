Man arrested after Adams County shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man arrested after Adams County shooting

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports a man is in custody following a shooting investigation in Othello Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 600 block of Saddle Rd. in Othello around 3 p.m. Deputies say a 22-year-old victim, later identified as Cristobal DeJesus-Camacho, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was last reported in stable condition.

Deputies captured the suspect, 28-year-old  Osbaldo Israel Saucedo after he ran from deputies at the scene of the shooting and was captured in a field nearby. He was arrested on outstanding Adams and Grant County warrants.

The scene was secured Saturday night and evidence was collected.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • California woman reported missing found on 'The Bachelor'

    California woman reported missing found on 'The Bachelor'

    Saturday, February 3 2018 2:17 PM EST2018-02-03 19:17:38 GMT

    FRESNO, Calif. - A woman reported missing in Humboldt County by her mother back in November has been determined to not actually be missing after she was recognized as a contestant on the ABC reality show The Bachelor. 

    >>

    FRESNO, Calif. - A woman reported missing in Humboldt County by her mother back in November has been determined to not actually be missing after she was recognized as a contestant on the ABC reality show The Bachelor. 

    >>

  • Spokane man arrested for domestic violence shooting

    Spokane man arrested for domestic violence shooting

    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:48 PM EST2018-02-03 22:48:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police have arrested a man Saturday morning for a domestic violence shooting. The victim is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say that just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 500 E. Carlisle for a reported shooting. A man, identified as 27-year-old Danny R. Goodwin, and a female had been arguing in a house and the woman said Goodwin choked her and then shot her.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police have arrested a man Saturday morning for a domestic violence shooting. The victim is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say that just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 500 E. Carlisle for a reported shooting. A man, identified as 27-year-old Danny R. Goodwin, and a female had been arguing in a house and the woman said Goodwin choked her and then shot her.

    >>

  • Teen arrested for random pepper spray assault said he wanted to 'go and do stupid stuff'

    Teen arrested for random pepper spray assault said he wanted to 'go and do stupid stuff'

    Saturday, February 3 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-02-03 23:22:15 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department investigated an assault with pepper spray Friday afternoon. It happened at the Hi Tek nail salon inside the Crescent Court building at 707 E. Main. Two suspects fled the scene on foot. One was detained and another got away. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told responding officers that two males walked up to a business and sprayed pepper spray inside, then ran away.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department investigated an assault with pepper spray Friday afternoon. It happened at the Hi Tek nail salon inside the Crescent Court building at 707 E. Main. Two suspects fled the scene on foot. One was detained and another got away. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told responding officers that two males walked up to a business and sprayed pepper spray inside, then ran away.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Strong earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast

    Strong earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:44 AM EST2018-02-04 15:44:27 GMT

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.1 earthquake has struck off Taiwan's east coast.    The USGS says the Sunday night quake's center was 14 kilometers (9 miles) northeast of the city of Hualien, at a depth of just 7.8 kilometers (4.9 miles).    There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

    >>

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.1 earthquake has struck off Taiwan's east coast.    The USGS says the Sunday night quake's center was 14 kilometers (9 miles) northeast of the city of Hualien, at a depth of just 7.8 kilometers (4.9 miles).    There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

    >>

  • Man arrested after Adams County shooting

    Man arrested after Adams County shooting

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-02-04 15:35:26 GMT

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports a man is in custody following a shooting investigation in Othello Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 600 block of Saddle Rd. in Othello around 3 p.m. Deputies say a 22-year-old victim, later identified as Cristobal DeJesus-Camacho, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was last reported in stable condition.

    >>

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports a man is in custody following a shooting investigation in Othello Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 600 block of Saddle Rd. in Othello around 3 p.m. Deputies say a 22-year-old victim, later identified as Cristobal DeJesus-Camacho, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was last reported in stable condition.

    >>

  • Police: 2 killed with child in vehicle nearby; man arrested

    Police: 2 killed with child in vehicle nearby; man arrested

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-02-04 15:22:58 GMT

    KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection.    The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.

    >>

    KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection.    The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.

    >>
    •   