Strong earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
Police: 2 killed with child in vehicle nearby; man arrested
KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.>>
California woman reported missing found on 'The Bachelor'
FRESNO, Calif. - A woman reported missing in Humboldt County by her mother back in November has been determined to not actually be missing after she was recognized as a contestant on the ABC reality show The Bachelor.>>
Spokane man arrested for domestic violence shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police have arrested a man Saturday morning for a domestic violence shooting. The victim is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say that just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 500 E. Carlisle for a reported shooting. A man, identified as 27-year-old Danny R. Goodwin, and a female had been arguing in a house and the woman said Goodwin choked her and then shot her.>>
Billionaire takes a property tax stand over pooping geese
A billionaire is fed up with the hundreds of Canada geese that flock to his upstate New York vacation home every summer, turning his lawn into a minefield of poop. His solution? He's refusing to pay his $90,000 school tax bill until officials in the Finger Lakes town of South Bristol find a way to control the birds.>>
Teen arrested for random pepper spray assault said he wanted to 'go and do stupid stuff'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department investigated an assault with pepper spray Friday afternoon. It happened at the Hi Tek nail salon inside the Crescent Court building at 707 E. Main. Two suspects fled the scene on foot. One was detained and another got away. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told responding officers that two males walked up to a business and sprayed pepper spray inside, then ran away.>>
Strong earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.1 earthquake has struck off Taiwan's east coast. The USGS says the Sunday night quake's center was 14 kilometers (9 miles) northeast of the city of Hualien, at a depth of just 7.8 kilometers (4.9 miles). There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.>>
Police investigate death of toddler found on porch in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died after her she was found unresponsive by her mother on the front porch of an apartment in freezing weather. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the toddler was found Friday afternoon and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she died.>>
Billionaire takes a property tax stand over pooping geese
A billionaire is fed up with the hundreds of Canada geese that flock to his upstate New York vacation home every summer, turning his lawn into a minefield of poop. His solution? He's refusing to pay his $90,000 school tax bill until officials in the Finger Lakes town of South Bristol find a way to control the birds.>>
2 killed in South Carolina crash Amtrak workers
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the two people killed when a passenger train struck a freight train in South Carolina were Amtrak employees.>>
Strong earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.1 earthquake has struck off Taiwan's east coast. The USGS says the Sunday night quake's center was 14 kilometers (9 miles) northeast of the city of Hualien, at a depth of just 7.8 kilometers (4.9 miles). There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.>>
Man arrested after Adams County shooting
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports a man is in custody following a shooting investigation in Othello Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 600 block of Saddle Rd. in Othello around 3 p.m. Deputies say a 22-year-old victim, later identified as Cristobal DeJesus-Camacho, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was last reported in stable condition.>>
Police: 2 killed with child in vehicle nearby; man arrested
KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.>>
Moses Lake teen wins trip to the Super Bowl in Minnesota
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake 9th grader is headed to the Super Bowl! Moses Lake 9th grade Jessica Williams is representing the Dairy Farmers of Washington's Fuel to Play 60 program at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. Williams won the trip for her role in kicking off the healthy eating and physical activity program at her high school.>>
Ice Ribbon closed for weekend while mechanical repairs are made
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says the Ice Ribbon at Riverfront Park will be closed for the rest of the weekend for a mechanical repair. The city says repairs are being made Saturday evening, but the ribbon will remain closed until all systems can be fully evaluated. Saturday afternoon the Spokane Fire Department responded to an alarm indicating an ammonia leak at the Ice Ribbon.>>
Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering a stroke
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Televangelist Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering an embolic stroke. In an online news release, The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded, says he was rushed to the nearest stroke center Friday after a family member recognized the onset of symptoms.>>
Former Vandal gets NFL Hall call
CANTON, Ohio - Idaho Vandal great Jerry Kramer's long-awaited invitation to the Hall of Fame is finally over. The former Green Bay Packers guard earned enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. It was Kramer's eleventh and now final time as a finalist on the Hall of Fame ballot Kramer was a fourth round pick out of the University of Idaho in 1958, arriving in Green Bay one year before Vince Lombardi became the Packers head coach.>>
