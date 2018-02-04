Caught on camera: Texas dog groomer fired after video goes viral

A groomer at a Texas PetSmart is out of a job after a video that shows her roughly handling a client's dog went viral last week.

In the video, you see the woman jerking the head of s Shih Tzu dog, and pulling on the dogs ear while she attempts to snip around the dog's neck. Terah Leder was in the store at the time and grabbed her phone and recorded a short video of the mistreatment. Leder then waited for the dog's owner, Brooke Vowers, to tell her what she saw.

Vowers posted the video to her Facebook page and said it made her sick.

“I was so mad about it, I posted the video. I want to warn people so they know that, hey, you might think your dog is in great care but not the case,” Vowers told Fox 26 Houston.

Since she posted the video, it's been shared thousands of times and viewed at least 546,000 times.

After learning of the video, PetSmart released a statement on its Facebook page saying the groomer in the video had been fired.