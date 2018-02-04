Vehicular homicide case dismissed over alleged misconduct

A vehicular homicide charge against a motorist who fatally struck a bicyclist was dismissed after defense attorneys successfully argued Washington State Patrol troopers made false statements to obtain search warrants.



The Spokesman-Review reports the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office cannot refile charges against Melissa Paul in the future because it did not oppose a request in December to dismiss the vehicular homicide charge against her with prejudice.



Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Jeff Sevigney says a reporter's inquiry Friday was the first time his office had learned the case had been dismissed under allegations of false statements by troopers.



The incident happened Jan. 1, 2017, when Paul's 2004 Toyota 4Runner drove onto the shoulder of Highway 2 and struck Ty Olds, who was either riding or walking next to a bicycle.



