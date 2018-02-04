Vehicular homicide case dismissed over alleged misconduct

Vehicular homicide case dismissed over alleged misconductPosted: Updated:
Police: 2 killed with child in vehicle nearby; man arrested
KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.>>
California woman reported missing found on 'The Bachelor'
FRESNO, Calif. - A woman reported missing in Humboldt County by her mother back in November has been determined to not actually be missing after she was recognized as a contestant on the ABC reality show The Bachelor.>>
Spokane man arrested for domestic violence shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police have arrested a man Saturday morning for a domestic violence shooting. The victim is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say that just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 500 E. Carlisle for a reported shooting. A man, identified as 27-year-old Danny R. Goodwin, and a female had been arguing in a house and the woman said Goodwin choked her and then shot her.>>
Billionaire takes a property tax stand over pooping geese
A billionaire is fed up with the hundreds of Canada geese that flock to his upstate New York vacation home every summer, turning his lawn into a minefield of poop. His solution? He's refusing to pay his $90,000 school tax bill until officials in the Finger Lakes town of South Bristol find a way to control the birds.>>
Police investigate death of toddler found on porch in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died after her she was found unresponsive by her mother on the front porch of an apartment in freezing weather. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the toddler was found Friday afternoon and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she died.>>
Strong earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.1 earthquake has struck off Taiwan's east coast. The USGS says the Sunday night quake's center was 14 kilometers (9 miles) northeast of the city of Hualien, at a depth of just 7.8 kilometers (4.9 miles). There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.>>
2 die in surf while digging for clams on Washington beaches
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) - Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington. Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson said on Facebook that the women were reported missing Friday around 9 p.m., roughly four minutes apart. The first 911 call reported that a 70-year-old woman was lost in the surf north of Ocean Park on the Long Beach Peninsula. Her body was found Saturday evening near Westpo...>>
Protesters shut off rail line serving Super Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. About 30 activists walked onto the city's Green Line at the Stadium Village stop shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, stopping trains in both directions.>>
Philly cops use hydraulic fluid on poles to deter climbers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - While Philadelphia Eagles fans prepare for the Super Bowl, police are working to keep any victory celebrations firmly on the ground. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that police officers were out Sunday afternoon rolling hydraulic fluid onto light poles to keep celebrating fans from climbing them in case of an Eagles victory.>>
Sheila E: Timberlake won't use Prince hologram at Super Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be turned into a hologram and says she wants the public to know that there won't be one used during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show. TMZ reported Saturday that Timberlake was set to use a hologram of Prince during his halftime know performance Sunday.>>
Vehicular homicide case dismissed over alleged misconduct
SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicular homicide charge against a motorist who fatally struck a bicyclist was dismissed after defense attorneys successfully argued Washington State Patrol troopers made false statements to obtain search warrants.>>
Caught on camera: Texas dog groomer fired after video goes viral
KATY, Texas - A groomer at a Texas PetSmart is out of a job after a video that shows her roughly handling a client's dog went viral last week. In the video, you see the woman jerking the head of s Shih Tzu dog, and pulling on the dogs ear while she attempts to snip around the dog's neck. Terah Leder was in the store at the time and grabbed her phone and recorded a short video of the mistreatment.>>
Police: Florida man threatened to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Lana Del Rey before a concert. In a statement posted Saturday on Twitter , Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where Del Rey was performing.>>
Man with sledgehammer pounds dozen parked Dallas police cars
DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a man took a sledgehammer to about a dozen squad cars in a Dallas police station parking lot. Police say the man walked into the Dallas Central Patrol parking lot at the city's marshal's office detention center before dawn Sunday and started hitting the cars. The center holds people arrested for public intoxication and other low-level misdemeanors.>>
Police investigate death of toddler found on porch in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died after her she was found unresponsive by her mother on the front porch of an apartment in freezing weather. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the toddler was found Friday afternoon and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she died.>>
Billionaire takes a property tax stand over pooping geese
A billionaire is fed up with the hundreds of Canada geese that flock to his upstate New York vacation home every summer, turning his lawn into a minefield of poop. His solution? He's refusing to pay his $90,000 school tax bill until officials in the Finger Lakes town of South Bristol find a way to control the birds.>>
