2 die in surf while digging for clams on Washington beaches

2 die in surf while digging for clams on Washington beaches

Courtesy Pacific County Sheriff's Office Courtesy Pacific County Sheriff's Office
LONG BEACH, Wash. -

(AP) - Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington.
  
Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson said on Facebook that the women were reported missing Friday around 9 p.m., roughly four minutes apart.
  
The first 911 call reported that a 70-year-old woman was lost in the surf north of Ocean Park on the Long Beach Peninsula. Her body was found Saturday evening near Westport.
  
In the second case, a 61-year-old woman from Toledo was reported missing in the surf north of the mouth of Willapa Bay. She had been digging for clams with her husband when the two became separated. Her body was found in Pacific County around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
  
The sheriff reminded people to be aware of powerful waves that can appear at any time.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/4/2018 12:53:50 PM (GMT -8:00)

