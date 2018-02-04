Mudslides close tracks to passenger trains north of Seattle

(AP) - More mudslides have covered train tracks north of Seattle, further halting passenger service between Seattle and Everett.



BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas says rains washed mud down a steep slope just north of Seattle early Sunday morning and covered the track's main line.



A moratorium on passenger trains had been in place because of a previous mudslide Friday. It has now been extended. That means no passenger train service will be running between Seattle and Everett until at least early Tuesday morning.



Melonas says a mudslide also covered tracks in Canada Sunday morning and temporarily halted passenger trains between Bellingham and Vancouver, British Columbia.



Freight trains, however, are running through the area.

2/4/2018 2:22:34 PM (GMT -8:00)