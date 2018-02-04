Odom, Pink give pre-game performances at game - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Odom, Pink give pre-game performances at game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -

 (AP) - Justin Timberlake is the headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show, but he's following Leslie Odom Jr. and Pink in musical performances.
  
Odom sang "America the Beautiful" before Sunday's game backed by Minneapolis-area singers from the Angelica Cantanti Youth Choir and Commusication program.
  
Pink sang "The Star Spangled Banner," after taking what appeared to be gum from her mouth. It wasn't clear if she sang to a pre-recorded track; the performance had an orchestra accompaniment, but there wasn't one on the field.
  
No players from New England and Philadelphia were kneeling or sitting during the national anthem.

    •   