Tased at Taco Bell: Oklahoma woman goes haywire with tire iron

Employees of an Oklahoma City Taco Bell called police early Tuesday morning to report a woman who was chasing them around the store with what they believed was a crowbar.

KFOR News reports that the woman was threatening the employees, and demanding money- all while she allegedly destroyed the cash registers with the weapon.

Police said 52-year-old Zette Madden also walked around the restaurant, smashing in the glass entrance doors and the drive-thru window, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

When Officer Phillip Paz told Madden seven times to drop the weapon, which he then identified as a tire iron.

Madden ignored the officer's repeated demands, opened the shattered glass door, then yelled at him. He didn't give her a chance to finish her sentence, writing in his report he feared Madden would again turn back to threaten employees.

The officer said, after being tased, Madden was cooperative and transported to a local hospital to treat the cuts on her hands from broken glass.

Taco Bell employees have dealt with Madden in the past. They told KFOR News that she trespassed inside the restaurant and allegedly tried to steal soda.

Madden remains in the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of malicious injury and destruction of property, robbery in the first degree and robbery with a dangerous weapon.