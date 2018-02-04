Man in custody after 1 found dead in burning Fort Hall home

(AP) - Authorities in eastern Idaho have taken a man into custody after a body was found in a house fire on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.



Fort Hall police said Saturday afternoon that a 32-year-old man considered a person of interest was taken into custody Friday night.



The Idaho State Journal reports that Rydon Teton is being held without bond at the Fort Hall Jail in connection to the death and on a tribal warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.



The man found dead in the home has been identified as 20-year-old Francisco Martinez of Fort Hall.



Officials say emergency crews responded at about 5:30 a.m. Friday to a home across from the Fort Hall Elementary School.



