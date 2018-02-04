Speeding Lexus rolls in Pasco, no driver to be found

Police in Pasco found a badly damaged Lexus and empty Modelo beer cans early Sunday morning.

What struck them as strange, is there was no driver at the crashed car when police arrived.

Officers say the Lexus sped through the intersection of Ainsworth and Oregon avenues, likely going more than 60 mph, based on evidence found at the scene.

The car hit a decorative boulder in the grass on Osprey Pointe Ave.,South Oregon Avenue becomes Osprey Point Avenue near the Port of Pasco building.

The car rolled, damaging its roof, front end, and back end.

Police continue to look for a suspect, who they say is not the owner of the car.