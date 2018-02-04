Seahawks' Frank Clark reveals his father died in Cleveland house - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Seahawks' Frank Clark reveals his father died in Cleveland house fire

Frank Clark Twitter Frank Clark Twitter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

While football fans across the country prepared for their Super Bowl Sunday, Frank Clark of the Seattle Seahawks took to Twitter to reveal that his father and three other members of his family were killed in a house fire Monday in the east side of Cleveland, Ohio.

While Clark didn't elaborate on the other family members that perished, Cleveland Fire tweeted that there were reports of two adults and two children missing as a result of the fire. 

Clark has said the fire was an arson, but  Cleveland 19 News reported Wednesday that investigators were still working to determine the cause. 

