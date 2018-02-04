Seahawks' Frank Clark reveals his father died in Cleveland house fire

While football fans across the country prepared for their Super Bowl Sunday, Frank Clark of the Seattle Seahawks took to Twitter to reveal that his father and three other members of his family were killed in a house fire Monday in the east side of Cleveland, Ohio.

My father was killed in an arson fire along with 3 other members of my family on the East Side of Cleveland. Pray for me and my family during this time. pic.twitter.com/bjXxHCRe4n — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 4, 2018

While Clark didn't elaborate on the other family members that perished, Cleveland Fire tweeted that there were reports of two adults and two children missing as a result of the fire.

Update in B6 East Side. Exposure house is under control. Reports of two adults and two children missing. Companies still working... pic.twitter.com/zR4Fvfne09 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 30, 2018

Clark has said the fire was an arson, but Cleveland 19 News reported Wednesday that investigators were still working to determine the cause.