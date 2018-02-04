Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison

Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington PrisonPosted: Updated:
Police: 2 killed with child in vehicle nearby; man arrested
KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.>>
California woman reported missing found on 'The Bachelor'
FRESNO, Calif. - A woman reported missing in Humboldt County by her mother back in November has been determined to not actually be missing after she was recognized as a contestant on the ABC reality show The Bachelor.>>
2 die in surf while digging for clams on Washington beaches
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) - Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington. Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson said on Facebook that the women were reported missing Friday around 9 p.m., roughly four minutes apart. The first 911 call reported that a 70-year-old woman was lost in the surf north of Ocean Park on the Long Beach Peninsula. Her body was found Saturday evening near Westpo...>>
Caught on camera: Texas dog groomer fired after video goes viral
KATY, Texas - A groomer at a Texas PetSmart is out of a job after a video that shows her roughly handling a client's dog went viral last week. In the video, you see the woman jerking the head of s Shih Tzu dog, and pulling on the dogs ear while she attempts to snip around the dog's neck. Terah Leder was in the store at the time and grabbed her phone and recorded a short video of the mistreatment.>>
Police investigate death of toddler found on porch in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died after her she was found unresponsive by her mother on the front porch of an apartment in freezing weather. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the toddler was found Friday afternoon and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she died.>>
Shadle Park grad Bryan Braman to play in Super Bowl
SPOKANE, Wash. - Shadle Park High School graduate, Bryan Braman, will play in Super Bowl LII next Sunday. Braman is a defensive end and special teams player for the Philadelphia Eagles, who play the New England Patriots in Minnesota.>>
Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter>>
Soldier who died in accidental shooting in Oregon identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials have identified a soldier who died in an accidental shooting at a training facility near the Oregon coast. Authorities say 24-year-old Spc. Devin Kuhn died Wednesday from his injuries in the emergency room at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Kuhn was assigned to Alpha Co., 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Camp Rilea, based in Warrenton, is>>
Eagles win Super Bowl against Patriots
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - The Latest from the Super Bowl (all times local): 7:15 p.m. Nick Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on a fourth-down trick play, and the Philadelphia Eagles have a 22-12 halftime lead over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. The Foles score came after Tom Brady dropped an over-the-shoulder catch on a trick play for New England on an earlier drive that ended in a failed fourth-down play.>>
Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children
CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against>>
Car tagged with vulgar, racist graffiti at Kendall Yards
SPOKANE, Wash. - A car that was left parked on the side of the road in Kendall Yards was tagged over the weekend with racist and vulgar graffiti. Calvin Carter and other viewers messaged us about this. Carter says he was getting ice cream with his girlfriend and friends when they saw the car with the c-word and n-word tagged on either side of the car. People who live around there say the words appeared Saturday night. Carter says seeing those words hurt. “To see it on ...>>
Syrian activists say civilians hit by chlorine gas attack
BEIRUT (AP) - Syrian activists say civilians have suffered chlorine gas poisoning during an attack on the rebel-held town of Saraqeb in Idlib province. The Syrian Civil Defense search-and-rescue group said Sunday night that three of its rescuers and six others were injured by chlorine gas in Saraqeb, a rebel-held town less than 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the front line with government forces. The Syrian American Medical Society says its hospitals in the area treated 11 ...>>
Seahawks' Frank Clark reveals his father died in Cleveland house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While football fans across the country prepared for their Super Bowl Sunday, Frank Clark of the Seattle Seahawks took to Twitter to reveal that his father and three other members of his family were killed in a house fire Monday in the east side of Cleveland, Ohio. My father was killed in an arson fire along with 3 other members of my family on the East Side of Cleveland. Pray for me and my family during this time.>>
Speeding Lexus rolls in Pasco, no driver to be found
PASCO, Wash. - Police in Pasco found a badly damaged Lexus and empty Modelo beer cans early Sunday morning. What struck them as strange, is there was no driver at the crashed car when police arrived. Officers say the Lexus sped through the intersection of Ainsworth and Oregon avenues, likely going more than 60 mph, based on evidence found at the scene. The car hit a decorative boulder in the grass on Osprey Pointe Ave.,South>>
Trump: Service members make Super Bowl Sunday possible
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is expressing appreciation for U.S. service members, who he says make occasions like Super Bowl Sunday possible. Trump said that, while many service members can't be home to enjoy the American tradition with family and friends, "they are always in our thoughts and prayers." He said they're owed the "greatest respect for defending our liberty and our American way of life" and their sacrifice is>>
Man in custody after 1 found dead in burning Fort Hall home
FORT HALL, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in eastern Idaho have taken a man into custody after a body was found in a house fire on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Fort Hall police said Saturday afternoon that a 32-year-old man considered a person of interest was taken into custody Friday night. The Idaho State Journal reports that Rydon Teton is being held without bond at the Fort Hall Jail in connection to the death and on a tribal warrant for>>
